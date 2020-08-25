This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 25 August, 2020
Greta Thunberg goes back to school after year off for climate

By AFP Tuesday 25 Aug 2020, 10:07 AM
1 hour ago 14,036 Views 79 Comments
SWEDISH ENVIRONMENTAL ACTIVIST Greta Thunberg says she has returned to school after a year off campaigning to curb climate change.

“My gap year from school is over, and it feels so great to finally be back in school again!” the 17-year-old tweeted, attaching a smiling photo of herself with a schoolbag on her back and her hands resting on a bicycle.

Thunberg did not say in which city or school she would be continuing her studies.

Since her last school year finished in June 2019, the teenager’s travels around the world meant that she ended up doing lessons remotely.

Rather than head into the final years of secondary school, she travelled across the Atlantic by sailing boat — hoping to highlight the carbon emissions of flying.

Her ultimate destination had been the COP25 UN climate conference in Chilean capital Santiago.

But the event was ultimately shifted to Madrid because of massive unrest in Chile, leaving Thunberg to sail back from the US to Europe on board a catamaran belonging to a young Australian couple.

While in North America, Thunberg rebuked world leaders at the UN, had a repeat visit with former US President Barack Obama, was given the keys to the city of Montreal and travelled around the continent in a Tesla electric car lent by former California governor and action star Arnold Schwarzenegger.

© – AFP 2020

