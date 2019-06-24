This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Monday 24 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hospital seeks suspension of gynaecologist who performed 'exploratory work' without consent

The Kilkenny hospital commissioned a report into the doctor’s behaviour.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 24 Jun 2019, 4:23 PM
52 minutes ago 7,376 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4694950
Image: Shutterstock/wandee007
Image: Shutterstock/wandee007

A SENIOR HOSPITAL consultant at St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny was the subject of a report by the Ireland East Hospital Group over his failure to obtain consent before carrying out gynaecological “exploratory work” on female patients. 

The Irish Times reported that a report into the behaviour of Prof Ray O’Sullivan is under consideration by the Ireland East Hospital Group. O’Sullivan said he felt he did not need to obtain consent before carrying out the tests on five female patients last year. 

The hospital has reported the issue to the Irish Medical Council and has sought O’Sullivan’s suspension. When contacted by TheJournal.ie, the Irish Medical Council said it could not comment on individual cases. 

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Ireland East Hospital Group confirmed to TheJournal.ie that the group commissioned a review into the incidents and that the report was received last week. 

“The CEO is currently considering the content of the report which will be shared with patients and appropriate parties in accordance with due process,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that this could take up to a month to complete.

The tests involve junior hospital staff flushing women’s vaginas with water and inserting a small scope to monitor pressure. 

O’Sullivan told the Irish Times that he felt consent wasn’t necessary because he was carrying out “exploratory work”.

“I felt I didn’t need consent. I didn’t because we weren’t actually doing the research. We were just seeing if a particular procedure that we were planning on doing as part of the research could be done,” he said.

The issue came to light after nurses raised concern over whether the patients had given consent and the procedures had been obtained from an ethical committee. This led to the tests stopping in September.

A report was initially commissioned from Prof Peter Doran, a medical researcher in University College Dublin, by the hospital. This report was critical of O’Sullivan’s failure to obtain consent from his patients.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Dominic McGrath
domcgrat@tcd.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie