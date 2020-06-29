This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Poll: Have you booked a haircut yet?

Hairdressers and barbers can reopen from today as part of Phase Three.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 29 Jun 2020, 10:42 AM
24 minutes ago 4,326 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5135814
Image: Shutterstock/Mihail Pustovit
TODAY, IRELAND ENTERS Phase Three of the government’s roadmap to easing lockdown restrictions.

People can now travel anywhere in the country, some children can access childcare and, most importantly for some, hairdressers and barbers can reopen their doors.

Some late-night queues at barber shops were witnessed in the early hours of this morning to kick things off over three months after they closed due to the pandemic.

Other hairdressing facilities already have long waiting lists in place, so it might be a while before roots and split ends exit the foreground.

So today we’re asking: Have you booked a haircut yet? 


Poll Results:

No (277)
Yes (187)
Already got one this morning (17)



About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

