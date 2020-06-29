Poll: Have you booked a haircut yet?

TODAY, IRELAND ENTERS Phase Three of the government’s roadmap to easing lockdown restrictions.

People can now travel anywhere in the country, some children can access childcare and, most importantly for some, hairdressers and barbers can reopen their doors.

Some late-night queues at barber shops were witnessed in the early hours of this morning to kick things off over three months after they closed due to the pandemic.

Other hairdressing facilities already have long waiting lists in place, so it might be a while before roots and split ends exit the foreground.

So today we’re asking: Have you booked a haircut yet?

