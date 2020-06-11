'It's actually a serious issue': Government to consider next week when hairdressers could re-open

THE GOVERNMENT WILL consider at the end of next week whether hairdressers could re-open earlier than originally planned when they published the roadmap for easing Covid-19 restrictions.

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) met earlier today and has been discussing how the roadmap should be re-phased, now that the number of phases has been reduced from five to four.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said this evening that the reopening of hairdressers is part of those discussions and advice will be issued to government on this and other areas next Thursday.

In the Dáil today, Health Minister Simon Harris said he recognises the significance of this question for those who run and work in salons and also in terms of the wellbeing aspect for members of the public.

“I know this is actually a serious issue, especially for the people for whom this is their livelihood. This industry employs many people in towns, villages and cities across the country. Like every other industry, there is a desire to have certainty about when it will be possible to get back to work,” he said.

I also know that for many people getting their hair done has a mental health element as well. Many of our older citizens get their hair done every week, not because their hair needs to be done every week, but because it is part of how we feel good about ourselves. I acknowledge the health and well-being aspect of doing that as well.

“As Deputies will be aware, there was a plan to have a phase 3, 4 and 5 of the roadmap,” Harris said.

He said now that the number of phases has been reduced, the government is looking at what belongs in each of the next two phases.

“NPHET will provide guidance to the government on that. I presume it may have started considering today, and it is likely the government will consider this matter next week.

“I hope, therefore, that by the end of next week we will have a direct answer to the question regarding into what phases each of the remaining sectors will fit.”