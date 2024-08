PALESTINIAN MILITANT GROUP Hamas has called on US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators to implement a ceasefire plan put forward by US President Joe Biden, instead of holding “more talks”.

“Hamas calls on the mediators to present a roadmap to put into action what was proposed to Hamas… based on the vision of Biden and the decisions of the UN Security Council, and to force the occupier to implement it, rather than hold more talks or bring new proposals,” Hamas said in a statement.

Mediators have invited both Israel and Hamas for a round of negotiations on Thursday.

The statement comes after Israel assassinated Hamas’ political leader Ismail Haniyeh while he was visiting the Iranian capital of Tehran at the end of July.

Haniyeh’s replacement, Yahya Sinwar, is widely seen as more hardline than his predecessor.

Biden publicly announced his multi-phase plan to end the war in June that he said Israel had agreed to. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu never publicly endorsed the deal, instead repeating his stated war im of completely destroying Hamas, something his own military spokesperson has described as impossible.

Today Israel issued more evacuation orders to civilians sheltering in the Gazan city of Khan Younis, forcing people to flee another Israeli assault.

Israel’s siege, bombardment and invasion of Gaza has killed at least 39,790 people, according to the territory’s health ministry.

With reporting from AFP