#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Monday 10 May 2021
Advertisement

Man who allowed handguns to be hidden inside Henry Hoover in his van avoids jail term

The judge noted that the guns were found “at a time of significant gangland activity in Dublin city”.

By Brion Hoban and Isabel Hayes Monday 10 May 2021, 2:14 PM
1 hour ago 6,174 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5433198
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

A MAN WHO allowed two handguns to be hidden inside a Henry Hoover in his van at the height of Dublin gangland activity has been given a suspended four year sentence.

Stephen O’Connor (45) was approached by a criminal figure while he was “incredibly vulnerable” and agreed to hold onto the firearms in order to “get them off his back”, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.

O’Connor, of Carndonagh Lawns, Donaghmede, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of firearms at his address on 7 September 2019. The offence carries a maximum prison sentence of 14 years. O’Connor has no previous convictions.

Detective Garda Jonathan Griffin told Garrett McCormack BL, prosecuting, that a search warrant was obtained for O’Connor’s home. Nothing was found inside the house, although a set of keys for a van parked behind the house were seized from O’Connor.

Detective Garda Griffin said a second search warrant was obtained for the van and gardaí discovered a Henry Hoover within. Hidden inside this were two semi-automatic pistols with 15 rounds of ammunition.

The handguns were both found to be in working order and ready to use.

Detective Garda Griffin agreed with Fiona Murphy SC, defending, that her client seems to have serious mental health issues. He agreed that no DNA was found on the guns.

Murphy said two of her client’s brothers died by suicide when he was in his late teens. She said O’Connor had twice attempted suicide in the months leading up to his agreeing to hold the guns.

Counsel said her client was “incredibly vulnerable” when he was repeatedly approached by the acquaintance and he agreed to hold the guns in order to “get them off his back”. She said her client did not know what the items were.

Sentencing O’Connor today, Judge Elma Sheahan noted that the guns were found “at a time of significant gangland activity in Dublin city”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The accused was friendly with a person of this ilk,” she said. The judge noted that this “criminal figure” was aware of O’Connor’s vulnerabilities. She accepted that O’Connor was “used and taken advantage of by this acquaintance or so-called friend”.

The judge noted that if the court were to be seen as being lenient to accused people who were vulnerable, “then this legislation has failed”.

However she said the court was struck with the particulars of O’Connor’s background, including his mental health difficulties, the fact he had maintained employment and relationships notwithstanding this and the fact he has no previous convictions.

She handed down a four year sentence but suspended it on a number of strict conditions for a period of four years.

She ordered O’Connor to cut all ties with people with criminal conditions.

About the author:

About the author
Brion Hoban and Isabel Hayes

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie