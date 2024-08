HARTIGAN’S PUB IN Dublin city centre, which has been in business since the early 18th century, was issued with a closure order by the Food Safety Authority last month.

Following an inspection of the premises on 22 July, the inspector noted that a number of rodent carcasses and droppings were found near the keg room and drinks store of the bar in their report.

The rodent carcasses were found in snap traps placed around the bar, one whole carcass was found in a trap near the keg room while one rodent leg was found near the drink store of the bar.

Separately, the report says, holes and gaps were visible in the walls of the premises. An inspector noted in their report: “Adequate procedures were not in place to control pests.”

A closure order, under the Food Safety Act 1998, was issued to the owners of Hartigan’s after the inspection as, according to the report, there was a “serious risk” that food and drink would become contaminated by pathogens.

The risk was so serious that the FSAI inspector said it would be “unreasonable to expect [food or drink] be consumed in that state”.

Two other food businesses served with closure order under the FSAI Act (1998):

Boba Bar (restaurant/café), 139 Parnell Street, Dublin 1

Duud (retailer), Unit 2 Pinewood House, Huntstown Road, Huntstown, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15

Separately, nine food businesses closed under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 were:

The Garden @ The Shannon Bar, Termonbarry, Roscommon

Fayrouz Restaurant, 117 Cork Street, Dublin 8

Riverhouse Café, 1 Castle Street, Cahir, Tipperary

Eurasia Supermarket, Unit 1, Fonthill Retail Park, Fonthill Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22

Evergreen Retail Limited (retailer), Unit 1, Fonthill Retail Park, Fonthill Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22

Humeera Traders Limited (retailer), Unit 1, Fonthill Retail Park, Fonthill Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22

Spice Village Indian Street Food (retailer), Unit 1, Fonthill Retail Park, Fonthill Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22

Eurasia Supermarket (Closed area: First floor food storage hall & attached kitchen area only), Unit 1, Fonthill Retail Park, Fonthill Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22

Spice Village Indian Street Food (Closed area – First floor food storage hall & attached kitchen area only) (retailer), Unit 1, Fonthill Retail Park, Fonthill Road, Clondalkin, Dublin 22

Reasons for closures

Boba Bar, also in Dublin city centre, is a Chinese restaurant and takeaway that also offers bookings for karaoke events. An inspection of the business on 23 July found that there was an “active cockroach infestation at all stages of the life cycle throughout the premises”.

The inspector noted that there was no hot water at the business and that the premises was not clean in many places.

A retailer in Hartstown, Dublin 15, Duud was issued a closure order on 12 July after an inspection found missing, damaged and mislodged ceiling tiles and believed that the premises was not adequately pest proofed.

The report details that rodent droppings were also found at the site and that boxes of food and other products, stacked on top of each other, prevented proper cleaning procedures from being carried out.

“Filthy” food stalls, black mould, foul smells and, generally, an unsanitary environment was described in the FSAI report accompanying the closure order for The Garden @ The Shannon Bar in Termonbarry, Co Roscommon.

The inspector noted that food wrapping was kept beside cleaning chemicals, store mattresses and Christmas trees in an “unsuitable” storage area. Separately, no staff toilet is available for those who work at the site.

At the Riverhouse Café at 1 Castle Street, Cahir, Co Tipperary, a FSAI inspector found a cold room that was not cold and food that was kept at “unsafe” temperatures. The inspectors report details that the temperature of the cold room was 21.4 degrees.

“Unclean” conditions were also found at the site for food prep tools and the inspector believed that a culture of food safety was not present at the site.

Dangerous temperatures of food stuff, filthy conditions, evidence of pests and rodents as well as inadequate protocols to keep stations clean were among the most popular reasons why businesses were issued with closure orders last month.

Elsewhere, three Prohibition Orders were served under the FSAI Act, 1998 at premises last month. These orders include a mandatory, month-long closure and were served on:

Baltic Market (retailer), 2 Dominic Street, Drogheda, Louth

Goa Indian Spice Kitchen, Unit 103, St Patrick’s Woollen Mills, Douglas, Cork

Select Asia (retailer), Unit 103, St Patrick’s Woollen Mills, Douglas, Cork

Just one Prohibition Order was served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 on:

Quality Foods (butcher shop), 59-61 Dublin Street, Balbriggan, Co. Dublin