Have you seen missing 14-year-old Julija Nedilskaja?

Source: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ IN GALWAY are appealing for help in tracing the whereabouts of Julija Nedilskaja (14) who has been missing from her home in Knocknacarra, Salthill, Galway since Friday.

Julija - who is described as being 5ft 9 in height, of slight build with long dark blond hair and brown eyes – was last seen leaving her school on Taylors Hill, Galway at midday on Friday.

When last seen she was wearing her school uniform – a navy skirt, navy jumper and a blue shirt and black runners - though gardaí have said it is unlikely that Julija is still wearing these clothes.

Gardaí and Julija’s parents are very concerned for her.

If anyone can assist gardaí they are asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 – 514720, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.