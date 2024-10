A JUDGE TODAY refused applications by barristers for Limerick siblings Cian and Daragh Hayes, who have pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to a man and producing a hurley and wrenches during the attack, to extend their legal aid to prepare pre-sentencing probation reports as well as a psychological report in respect of Daragh Hayes.

The two accused men are brothers of five-time All-Ireland winning hurler Kyle Hayes, who is awaiting the outcome of an appeal against a conviction for dangerous driving, which in turn, will have ramifications in respect of a two-year suspended sentence which the star hurler received last March after he was convicted of two counts of violent disorder last December following a violent incident at the Icon nightclub in 2019.

Last Wednesday, Daragh Hayes, (37), and Cian Hayes, (33), both with an address at Ballyashea, Kildimo, Co Limerick, pleaded guilty before Limerick Circuit Criminal Court to assault causing harm to, Ciaran Ryan, at Ballyashea, on September 29th, 2021.

Daragh Hayes also admitted production of a hurley and a wrench during the course of the attack, while his younger brother Cian also admitted producing a wrench during the assault.

They were both remanded on bail to appear today before Judge Colin Daly for consideration of the applications to extend legal aid for the reports.

Barrister Yvonne Quinn, agent for Daragh Hayes, said Mr Hayes was a father of three young children, one of whom had a number of “serious medical issues” and was “heavily reliant” on Mr Hayes.

Daragh Hayes’s barrister, senior counsel Brian McInerney, told the court last Wednesday that there was a “complex family dynamic” in respect of Mr Hayes and that “a psychological report would be exceptionally beneficial to put before the court” prior to sentencing.

Today, refusing the application to extend Daragh Hayes’s legal aid for a probation and a psychological report, the judge said Mr Hayes could pay “privately” for a psychological report f he so wished one.

Barrister for Cian Hayes, senior counsel, Lorcan Connolly, said Cian Hayes was a father of one, who was working for the last seven years as a qualified engineer with a multinational company.

Mr Connolly said the “background” to the criminal charges involved a “friendship” that “turned sour” between his client and the victim, Ciaran Ryan.

“There is a level of remorse, he has entered a [guilty] plea, and I’m seeking a probation report which might assist the court in the manner of how it disposes of the matter,” Mr Connolly told the court.

Mr Connolly acknowledged there were no issues of addiction, lack of education or mental health difficulties in Cian Hayes’s life, and nor was he likely to reoffend.

“He’s very sorry,” Mr Connolly said.

Judge Daly replied: “I’m sure you’ll be very well able to elegantly tell me about that.”

The judge said he was satisfied Cian Hayes did not require a probation report and refuse the application.

The court heard that both accused have no prior convictions.

The judge remanded both accused on continuing bail for sentence on December 19th.