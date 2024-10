TWO BROTHERS OF Limerick hurler Kyle Hayes pleaded guilty this morning to assaulting a man causing him harm, and being armed with a hurley and wrenches during the assault.

Daragh Hayes and Cian Hayes, both with addresses at Ballyashea, Kildimo, Co Limerick, admitted the offences before Limerick Circuit Criminal Court.

A barrister for Daragh Hayes made an application for a psychological report and a probation report in respect of Hayes citing “a complex family background”.

The victim, identified as Ciaran Ryan, was present in court this morning, Lily Buckley, prosecuting counsel, told the court.

Daragh Hayes (37) and Cian Hayes (33) both stood in the dock before judge Colin Daly and spoke only to confirm their “guilty” pleas.

Daragh Hayes admitted one count of assault causing harm to Mr Ryan at Ballyashea, Kildimo, on September, 29, 2021.

Daragh Hayes also pleaded guilty to one count of producing a hurley during the assault on Ryan, as well as to one count of producing a wrench during the assault.

Cian Hayes pleaded guilty to one count of assault causing harm to Ryan at the same location on the same date.

Cian Hayes also admitted one count of producing a wrench during the course of the assault on Mr Ryan, contrary to Section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, 1990.

Brian McInerney, senior defence counsel for Daragh Hayes, applied to the court for a pre-sentencing psychological report and a probation report in respect of Daragh Hayes.

“There is a somewhat complex family dynamic, which a psychological report would be exceptionally beneficial to put before the court,” McInerney said.

Advertisement

Lorcan Connolly, senior defence counsel for Cian Hayes said his client had “no previous convictions, is married with a young family and has a lengthy work record as an engineer with a multinational company”.

Mr Connolly said he was seeking a pre-sentencing probation report only in respect of Cian Hayes.

Judge Daly said he would consider the necessity of the pre-sentencing psychological and probation reports on Friday next, October 25th.

The two accused Hayes brothers, who were accompanied by their parents in court, were remanded on containing bail to appear for sentence at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court on Friday.

Their brother, five-time All-Ireland winning Limerick hurler, Kyle Hayes, is currently before the courts appealing a conviction for dangerous driving in which he received a two-year driving ban and a €250 fine.

Kyle Hayes, (26), was convicted of the road traffic offence at Mallow District Court last September after he was caught driving at 155kmh in a 100kmh zone on the N20, last July.

The court heard that Garda Deirdre Barrett, Garda Traffic Corps Mallow, clocked Hayes driving at 155kmh as he overtook nine cars on a stretch of dual carriageway that was narrowing from two lanes to one lane.

The outcome of that appeal, which has yet to be heard before Cork Circuit Criminal Court, will determine whether or not Kyle Hayes will be brought before Limerick Circuit Criminal Court for activation of a two-year suspended jail sentence which he received last March after he was convicted of two counts of violent disorder.

Hayes was convicted of both counts of violent disorder by a jury, following his trial last December.

Kyle Hayes had pleaded not guilty to the charges arising out of fighting that took place between a number of parties inside and outside the Icon nightclub, Limerick City on October 28, 2019.

Kyle Hayes was given a character reference at the sentencing hearing for violent disorder by Limerick senior hurling manager John Kiely, who then asked the judge not to jail the star hurler.

Kyle Hayes was acquitted by the trial jury of one count assault causing harm to Limerick carpenter Cillian McCarthy at the nightclub.