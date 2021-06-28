#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 28 June 2021
The 8 at 8: Monday

From a poll looking at affordable homes, to air strikes in Syria and defeats for the French far-right, here are the Monday morning headlines.

By Niall O'Connor Monday 28 Jun 2021, 7:56 AM
GOOD MORNING. A new week begins and here’s all the news that you need to know as you start your day.

Affordable home

1. In our main story today, an Ireland Thinks/The Good Information Poll finds that the Irish public mostly disagreed with the government scheme’s assessment of ‘affordable’

The State’s Affordable Housing Scheme involves state support to households seeking to purchase a home who are unable to secure the full mortgage to do so.

Air Strikes

2. Our next story takes a look at the continuing tensions between Iran and the US as bombers target “facilities used by Iran-backed militia groups” on the Iraq-Syria border, which a monitor said killed at least five militia fighters.

The strikes come at a delicate moment as the United States blames Iran-linked Iraqi factions for recent attacks against Iraqi installations housing its personnel, while also hoping to work out a return to a nuclear deal with Tehran.

French Far Right

3. We go to France next where exit polls show that Marine Le Pen’s Far-Right party looks set to suffer a defeat in regional elections

The Ifop polling agency estimated that the far-right National Rally took just over 20% of the vote nationally, trailing both the mainstream right and the combined weight of green and leftist candidates.

Bank of Mam and Dad

4. We come back home for our next story as The Journal’s The Good Information Project poll finds Irish people are split down the middle on Central Bank mortgage rules that limit the size of mortgages given to people buying a home. 

Polling carried out by Ireland Thinks on behalf of The Journal’s The Good Information Project shows differing views on the mortgage rules but there is clear agreement that there should be no limits on the money prospective homeowners receive from parents to buy a home. 

NPHET meeting 

5. It’s D-day for decision making on the next phase of reopening as NPHET and NIAC are both meeting today to discuss, the Delta variant and the return of indoor hospitality on 5 July.

They will also discuss the use of AZ/J+J vaccines in younger people. 

Rescue

6. Four people have been rescued off the coast of Wicklow as they got into difficulty on rocks at Silver Strand Head. 

The RNLI and Coastguard helicopter executed a successful rescue of the people which included two men who went to the aid of two children on an inflatable toy. 

House prices 

7. House prices have jumped upwards a staggering 13% in the second quarter of this year, two reports from Myhome.ie and Daft.ie has found. 

The reports found that the most dramatic rise happened outside Dublin with an 18% rise in Munster. 

Ulster Bank loans

8. AIB has agreed a deal that will see it buy €4.2 billion of Ulster Bank’s performing commercial and corporate loan book.

AIB said the deal was reached further to the Memorandum of Understanding that was announced in February when Ulster Bank owner NatWest said it would withdraw from the Irish market.

