Here's What Happened Today: Monday

IRELAND
- Warm tributes have been paid to Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee at their funeral masses today.
- Ireland’s cervical cancer screening programme ‘CervicalCheck’ has been under the microscope since April 2018, when it was revealed that some women diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer were not told that their previous smear tests had been reviewed.
- Five people were brought to hospital yesterday after a collision between two cars in Co Waterford.
- An electrician charged over a €1.75m cocaine seizure in Clondalkin, Dublin was pressured to transport the drugs “from A to B”, a court has heard.
- The sister of murdered journalist Lyra McKee has made a fresh appeal for information to bring her killer to justice.
- A young man charged with assault after an English tourist suffered severe injuries in Dublin city-centre at the weekend has been released on bail.
- Members of Dublin City Council have criticised a decision by the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien to limit the total number of private homes that can be bought by all 31 local authorities around the country to 200 per year.
- Almost four in five people in Ireland think that the Government should postpone next month’s carbon tax increase, according to a new survey.
INTERNATIONAL
#UKRAINE Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of wanting to “destroy” the entire eastern region of Donbas, as the last remaining forces in the strategic port of Mariupol prepare for a final defence.
#CHINA Shanghai authorities have reported the first Covid-19 deaths during the latest outbreak in China’s biggest and wealthiest city.
#FRANCE Paris prosecutors are studying a report by the EU’s fraud agency accusing French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen and other members of her nationalist party of misusing public funds while serving in the European Parliament.
#BRITAIN A Tory Minister has denied that the UK is outsourcing its responsibilities by sending migrants to Rwanda.
PARTING SHOT
Our colleague Céimin Burke is reporting from the Poland-Ukraine border. He finds a changed vista from our visit in March at the small Polish border town of Medyka.
Over 50 days since Russia launched its massive offensive, women and children – often accompanied by pets – continue to stream across the border from Ukraine, bringing with them as much as they can carry.
