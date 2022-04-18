Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news

IRELAND

A herd of cows grazing in a field in scenes from the Sligo countryside. Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Minute Men Reenact the battle of Lexington, Massachusetts. Known as the shot heard around the world and the start of the American Revolution against the British in 1775. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of wanting to “destroy” the entire eastern region of Donbas, as the last remaining forces in the strategic port of Mariupol prepare for a final defence.

#CHINA Shanghai authorities have reported the first Covid-19 deaths during the latest outbreak in China’s biggest and wealthiest city.

#FRANCE Paris prosecutors are studying a report by the EU’s fraud agency accusing French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen and other members of her nationalist party of misusing public funds while serving in the European Parliament.

#BRITAIN A Tory Minister has denied that the UK is outsourcing its responsibilities by sending migrants to Rwanda.

PARTING SHOT

Our colleague Céimin Burke is reporting from the Poland-Ukraine border. He finds a changed vista from our visit in March at the small Polish border town of Medyka.

Over 50 days since Russia launched its massive offensive, women and children – often accompanied by pets – continue to stream across the border from Ukraine, bringing with them as much as they can carry.