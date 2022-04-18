#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Monday 18 April 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s a roundup of stories from today.

By Niall O'Connor Monday 18 Apr 2022, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,874 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5741562

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news

IRELAND

717Sligo Farms A herd of cows grazing in a field in scenes from the Sligo countryside. Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

reenactment-of-the-battle-of-lexington-18-april-2022-lexington-minute-men-reenact-the-battle-of-lexington-massachusetts-known-as-the-shot-heard-around-the-world-and-the-start-of-the-american-rev Minute Men Reenact the battle of Lexington, Massachusetts. Known as the shot heard around the world and the start of the American Revolution against the British in 1775. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Russia of wanting to “destroy” the entire eastern region of Donbas, as the last remaining forces in the strategic port of Mariupol prepare for a final defence.

#CHINA Shanghai authorities have reported the first Covid-19 deaths during the latest outbreak in China’s biggest and wealthiest city.

#FRANCE Paris prosecutors are studying a report by the EU’s fraud agency accusing French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen and other members of her nationalist party of misusing public funds while serving in the European Parliament.

#BRITAIN A Tory Minister has denied that the UK is outsourcing its responsibilities by sending migrants to Rwanda.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Our colleague Céimin Burke is reporting from the Poland-Ukraine border. He finds a changed vista from our visit in March at the small Polish border town of Medyka. 

Over 50 days since Russia launched its massive offensive, women and children – often accompanied by pets – continue to stream across the border from Ukraine, bringing with them as much as they can carry. 

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie