A HEALTH CARE worker, whose car was hit by an unmarked garda car, has been awarded €37,000 damages against the Minister for Expenditure and Reform.

Celine Kavanagh told Judge Jennifer O’Brien in the Circuit Civil Court that in July 2020 she had been driving near Plunkett Green, Finglas, Dublin, when the garda car, while carrying out a sudden manoeuvre, reversed into the front of hers.

“The incident was completely unexpected and I was extremely concerned for my mother who was in tears in the passenger seat,” she told her counsel Grainne Berkery.

She herself had been very shocked and shaken and became traumatised when she discovered the vehicle that struck her was an unmarked garda car.

Ms Berkery, who appeared with Stuart Gilhooley of H J Ward Solicitors, told the court Ms Kavanagh, 55, of Cappagh Avenue, Finglas West, Dublin, had injured her left shoulder and buttock and had been so upset she had suffered psychological injuries requiring counselling.

Kavanagh claimed she had become a nervous wreck, easily upset and constantly expecting something bad to happen. She had to drive as part of her work duties as a home carer and suffered flashbacks. She had become excessively vigilant for danger.

She became depressed, irritable and less patient, suffering broken sleep and insomnia. Her appetite declined and she lost 2.5 stones in weight. Her consultant psychiatrist was of the opinion she had developed post-traumatic stress disorder and depression as a result of the incident.

Judge O’Brien accepted she had suffered significant injuries as a result of the incident.