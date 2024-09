MINISTER FOR HEALTH Stephen Donnelly will today seek Cabinet approval to ban the sale of disposable vapes in Ireland.

Under the proposed legislation, there would be a complete ban on the sale, manufacture or import of single-use or disposable vapes in Ireland.

The proposed ban will be introduced on environmental and public health grounds.

Originally seen as a healthier option for adults who are addicted to cigarettes, e-cigarettes – or “vapes” – have grown more popular in recent years, particularly among younger people.

While the industry has long claimed its products are a less harmful way to help people quit smoking, Irish health authorities have for many years advocated a precautionary approach, particularly due to the presence of highly addictive nicotine.

Single-use vapes are relatively inexpensive and are often an impulse purchase in shops. They are also difficult to recycle and some use lithium-ion batteries which can overheat and catch fire, making them a hazard to waste collection workers and others.

Minister of State Ossian Smyth previously said he was concerned about the environmental impact of vapes.

“What we’re seeing is in the last couple of years an explosion in use amongst teenagers, and that’s resulting in tens of millions of these vapes ending up in the environment,” he said earlier this year.

“We’re now going to proceed, myself and the Department of Health, to seek a ban on disposable vapes.”

Close to 85% of respondents to a public consultation on disposable vapes last year supported banning their use.

Flavours

Minister Donnelly is understood to be concerned that the products sold in Ireland contain the maximum permitted allowed levels of nicotine (20mg) and on their own are not an effective means of quitting cigarette smoking.

The proposed legislation would also introduce a ban on the amount of flavours of nicotine inhaling products that often appeal to children. The Department of Health said it’s estimated that as many as 15,000 flavour combinations exist.

In May, a study published by the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland found that many of the chemicals used to flavour vapes are harmful once heated for inhalation.

Advertisement

The legislation will also introduce a ban on point-of-sale display or advertising in shops other than specialist shops that only sell vaping products.

The Minister also wants to restrict the colours and imagery on packages and the devices to ensure they are not aimed at younger people.

A ban on the sale of nicotine-inhaling products to people under 18 came into effect in December last year.

A range of other curbs on advertising, pop-up shop sales and a ban of sale from vending machines will commence next year.

The Government is also considering what level of taxation should be introduced on e-cigarettes as part of Budget 2025.

Currently, VAT is charged on e-cigarette products but they do not have excise duty levied on them like normal cigarettes.

It is expected that the rate will be somewhere between 10c and 30c per millilitre of liquid in the vape or e-cigarette.

GPs

Donnelly is also expected to update Cabinet on the projected increases in the number of GPs that will be working in Ireland over the coming years.

It’s understood he will highlight that there has been an 80% increase in training places during the life of this Government, which is resulting in one-and-a-half to three GPs entering practice for every expected retirement.

The Department said estimates also show that the current level of just over seven GPs per 10,000 population will increase to between nine and ten per 10,000.

There has been a 7% increase in the number of GPs with a public contract since 2018 and this is set to increase further in the coming years with the increasing number of GPs qualifying.

There has also been over 1,300 applications for the 350 GP training places this year.

The Minister will also tell Cabinet that the 2019 and 2023 GP Agreements have also substantially increased the fees and practice supports paid by the State under the GMS contract, making working in general practice more attractive.

Recruitment of GPs from abroad is ongoing under the International Medical Graduate Rural GP Programme, with over 120 such GPs having commenced in practice.

According to the Department, more than half of people living in Ireland are now eligible for free GP care through a medical card or a GP visit card.