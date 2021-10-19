#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 19 October 2021
Advertisement

'Staff are beyond breaking point': Government accused of leaving health service vulnerable

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said said that close to 938 beds are to be ‘delivered’ by the end of the year.

By Press Association Tuesday 19 Oct 2021, 6:27 PM
48 minutes ago 3,454 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5578949
Image: PA
Image: PA

SINN FÉIN LEADER Mary Lou McDonald has accused the government of failing to invest in the healthcare service by not increasing the number of hospital inpatient beds this year.

McDonald said the lack of capacity in the country’s hospitals has left the healthcare service “vulnerable” to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

She said that despite the ongoing health crisis, the government did not budget for a single additional inpatient bed.

“Thankfully, our population is largely vaccinated and this should allow us to proceed safely back to normal, but our healthcare capacity leaves us vulnerable,” the Sinn Fein leader said.

“The crisis that we face now is a hospital bed and capacity crisis.

“Science has done its bit, medical professionals have done more than their bit, but the government has failed to step up.

Hospitals across the State are seeing record levels of overcrowding. Emergency departments are overflowing.

She said that Tuesday’s trolley count stands at 416, with almost one million people on waiting lists.

The Dáil was told that almost a quarter of a million of those are waiting for more than 18 months.

“Yet, in the face of this crisis, and increasing Covid numbers, the response of the government in the budget was not one single additional inpatient bed,” McDonald added.

“I want the Taoiseach to change direction immediately. I am calling on him to do that.

Related Reads

19.10.21 Full return to offices won't be possible until 'next spring', says Varadkar
19.10.21 At a glance: What are the new reopening plans?
19.10.21 Taoiseach: Nightclubs and late bars can open from Friday but with Covid certs in place

“I want him to provide the investment needed, to increase the number of beds in our hospitals, to relieve the overcrowding and to lift the intense, unbearable pressure on front-line staff, who are now beyond breaking point.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said said that close to 938 beds are to be “delivered” by the end of the year.

He said that over 900 beds have been budgeted for, including the staffing needed for the beds.

The Fianna Fáil leader said it is the largest ever bed increase in one year.

“Likewise, in terms of ICU, again, there has been a very substantial 25% increase over the last two years in ICU beds. It is close to 300 now and it will get to 321 by the end of this year, or, at the latest, very early next year,” Martin added.

“These are very substantial increases in both ICU and in terms of bed capacity itself.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He said that people in all age groups are getting infected and that the plan to reopen the rest of society is being done in a cautious way.

Ms McDonald said that while provision has been made for 19 new ICU beds, that was a “drop in the ocean”.

Mr Martin rejected the accusation, adding: “If you know anything at all about ICU beds, it is not about the beds themselves but the entire staffing team that goes behind them.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie