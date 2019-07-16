This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Tuesday 16 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Government drops plans to trial roadside hedge-cutting in August

Roadside hedge cutting is only allowed between September and February every year.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 16 Jul 2019, 5:11 PM
1 hour ago 6,668 Views 30 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4727112
Image: Shutterstock/Chelle129
Image: Shutterstock/Chelle129

THE GOVERNMENT IS dropping plans to trial roadside hedge-cutting this August.

Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Josepha Madigan has announced that she will not proceed with regulations that would have allowed roadside hedge-cutting to take place in August this year and in 2020.

Under the terms of the Wildlife Act, roadside hedge cutting is permitted between 1 September and the end of February only.

The law aims to protect and maintain wildlife diversity by establishing areas where wildlife can thrive during seasons when nests and flowers are more common.

The minister had been given discretionary powers under the Heritage Act 2018 to allow the trials to take place, but confirmed today that she would not proceed with them in a bid to protect Ireland’s flora and fauna.

“Hedgerows are a very important wildlife habitat, providing food, shelter, corridors of movement, nest and hibernation sites for many of our native flora and fauna,” the Minister said.

She pointed to national and international studies including the UN Convention on Biological Diversity and the recent Irish Wetland Bird Survey that showed Ireland needed to give greater protection to its nature and biodiversity.

“Hedges sustain nature and from March to August they protect nesting and breeding birds and wildlife,” Madigan said.

“It would be wrong and would send out all the wrong signals to extend hedge cutting further into August this year.”

However, hedge cutting for road safety purposes will still be allowed at all times of the year, and landowners will be allowed to ensure that trees, shrubs, hedges and other vegetation will not be hazardous to road users.

Oonagh Duggan of Birdwatch Ireland welcomed the government’s decision as “a good day for nature in Ireland”.

“The Minister spoke strongly about the need to nurture nature and biodiversity, which is very welcome,” she said.

“Our hedgerows are unique features of the Irish landscape and symbolise the meeting of our natural and cultural heritage.”

Earlier this year, two men were fined by Carlow District Court after they were convicted of four offences under the Wildlife Act for hedge-cutting out of season.

Last month, TheJournal.ie also revealed how dozens of people contacted the Department to complain about the destruction of wild habitats and the felling of historic trees out of season by individuals and state bodies last year.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (30)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie