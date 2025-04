MINISTER FOR EDUCATION Helen McEntee has told Cabinet she is willing to use statutory powers to compel schools to open more special education classes if necessary.

McEntee said she is “fully committed” to sanctioning 400 special education classes, which will provide 2,700 special education spaces in the upcoming academic term.

Amid a nationwide teacher shortage, McEntee said in late March that teachers may soon undergo mandatory placement training in special education classes.

Currently, 375 new special education classes have been sanctioned, with more to come in the following days, McEntee told government colleagues today.

In 2019, there were 1,640 special education classes throughout the country, while there were 3,335 last year, representing a 103% increase, McEntee said, adding that she intends to increase that number further.

The classes are sanctioned in schools where there is a demand, and a need from parents and students. These new classes have been sanctioned across the country, with new ones being announced in every county in Ireland.

The full list of classes sanctioned for the upcoming school year can be found here.