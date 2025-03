STUDENTS TEACHERS MAY soon undergo mandatory placement training in special education classes, according to proposals by education minister Helen McEntee.

In the context of a nationwide shortage for teachers trained to educate a growing number of special schools and classes, the minister hopes the introduction of mandatory placement will reduce the number of teachers that require additional training.

This morning’s proposal has been welcomed by teaching and special needs assistants unions and Sinn Féin as the first step towards tackling the issue and have called for the proposal to be quickly expanded.

General Secretary of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) John Boyle told RTÉ Radio One’s Today with Claire Byrne programme that his union has been calling for the introduction of the measure for some time now.

While he said while the INTO welcomes the proposal, existing teachers should also be accommodated for so that a greater number of them have the correct level of training to be able to provide special education in schools.

Boyle suggested that teachers should be given two extra training days per school year, with one dedicated to upskilling them in special education. He said it would reduce the waiting times for new teachers and strain on external courses.

“It’ll take 80 years before every teacher is trained at this rate,” Boyle claimed, as the main course to achieve a diploma in special education currently only has 250 places per year.

Sinn Féin TD and education spokesperson Darren O’Rourke said the proposal should be extended to include training for all teachers, including those currently in post, to provide educators with hands-on experience.

Fórsa, the union representing 14,000 special needs assistants in schools, has also welcomed the proposal and outlined its request that the additional training be matched with appropriate modules on university courses.