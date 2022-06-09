Justice Minister to amend legislation to allow an independent jury selection for Stardust inquest

Louise McDermott whose brothers William and George and sister Marcellla died in the Stardust fire speaks at the 40th anniversary of the fire last year.

Louise McDermott whose brothers William and George and sister Marcellla died in the Stardust fire speaks at the 40th anniversary of the fire last year.

THE MINISTER FOR Justice Helen McEntee has today received Government approval to amend legislation that would allow an independent jury selection to take place for the upcoming Stardust inquest.

The legislation, which is intended to be passed before the summer recess, will allow the coroner to seek the assistance of the Courts Service in selecting a jury for the inquests into the fire.

Jurors are currently selected for inquests by Gardaí, but campaigners had raised concerns about this due to the force’s involvement in the inquest.

Speaking in the Seanad in February, McEntee said that she would be considering amendments to allow changing how the jury is selected at the inquest following the concerns raised.

The legislation will also ensure that employers will continue to pay the wages of people summoned to serve on the Stardust inquests jury, similar to provisions for criminal and civil trial juries.

Advertisement

“These supports are being provided for by the Minister to address the concerns raised by victims’ families, in recognition that the inquests may span a number of months, while also conscious of the principles underpinning jury service as a civic duty that must be carried out with impartiality and fairness,” a statement from the Department of Justice said.

“These special jury provisions will apply only to the Stardust inquests given the extraordinary circumstances.”

There were 48 people killed and over 200 people injured in a fire at the Stardust nightclub on 14 February 1981.

Speaking following the Cabinet meeting, McEntee said: “I had promised to address the concerns raised, particularly by representatives of the Stardust victims’ families, with regard to the empanelling of a representative jury.

“As the Stardust Inquests are anticipated to take some considerable time compared to other inquests, I am also making provision that employers would be required to pay the wages of employees summoned to serve on the Stardust Inquests jury.”

Sinn Féin Senator Lynn Boylan welcomed the news, saying it would come as “a huge relief to the families and their supporters”.

Boylan brought forward a bill that sought to ensure that the jury would be selected in the same manner as that of a criminal case in February.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“During the debate on my Bill, the Minister acknowledged the concerns we outlined regarding jury selection and the importance of protection of jurors income given the length of time the inquest is expected to last for,” Boylan said.

“I am delighted that she has finally acted on those concerns and that this legislation will be passed before the Summer recess.

“Hopefully, it will be the last obstacle for the families and the Stardust can begin without delay in the Autumn.”

Darragh Mackin of Phoenix Law, who represents the Stardust families, welcomed the news on Twitter, calling it “a momentous step, with unprecedented consequences for the families.”

He also said it would not have been possible without the “tireless efforts” of Boylan, “who initiated the private members bill before the Seanad. A real change with unrivalled ramifications.”