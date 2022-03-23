#Open journalism No news is bad news

Justice Minister tests positive for Covid-19 as Health Minister isolates with flu-like symptoms

Taoiseach Micheál Martin tested positive for Covid-19 in Washington last week.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 23 Mar 2022, 12:06 PM
Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly.
Image: RollingNews.ie/Photojoiner
Image: RollingNews.ie/Photojoiner

JUSTICE MINISTER HELEN McEntee has tested positive for Covid-19.

A spokesperson for the Justice Minister confirmed her positive diagnosis this morning.

“The Minister is working from home after a positive Covid test in recent days,” said the spokesperson.

It comes as Health Minister Stephen Donnelly is currently isolating at home due to flu-like symptoms.

Donnelly confirmed that he had tested negative for Covid but that he would continue to isolate for the next 48 hours in line with public health advice.

Last week, Taoiseach Micheál Martin tested positive for Covid-19 while visiting Washington DC for the traditional St Patrick’s Day events with US President Joe Biden.

The annual shamrock ceremony was carried out remotely, with Martin appearing on a TV screen beside Biden.

A Government spokesperson confirmed yesterday that Martin is asymptomatic. He chaired a meeting of the Cabinet remotely from Washington yesterday.

Current plans around whether or not Martin will leave Washington to travel to an EU Council meeting in Brussels are still up in the air, with the spokesperson saying that he will make a decision this afternoon.

Due to EU Council rules, if the Taoiseach cannot attend no other member of Government can go in his place and another head of state will have to represent Ireland’s interests at the summit.

