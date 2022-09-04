Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#UKRAINE Prime minister Denys Shmyhal brought Kyiv’s plea for more weapons to Germany on Sunday, saying his country needed additional help in its battle against Russia.
#TORIES Scotland’s first minister has said Liz Truss will be a “disaster” as prime minister if she governs how she has campaigned, but she hopes for a “constructive” relationship with her.
#LIVERPOOL A man has been arrested in the UK has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with the killing of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.
#MAGA Donald Trump called his successor Joe Biden an “enemy of the state” yesterday as he hit back at the US president’s assertion that Trump’s supporters are undermining American democracy.
Electric Picnic will host its last night of this year’s festival tonight, with the Arctic Monkeys and Snow Patrol headlining the main stage.
Attendees were soaked yesterday evening, and luckily for them today has been a lot milder.
The Coronas, The Academic, CMAT and James Vincent McMorrow will also round off the last of three days of music in Stradbally.
