Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

From left to right: Chelsea Cawley, Lisa Cash and Christy Cawley Source: Garda Press Office

Gardai are investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Lisa Cash (18 years), Christy and Chelsea Cawley (both 8 years) in Rossfield Estate, Tallaght.

The teenage jockey who died in a beach race meeting in Glenbeigh, Co Kerry, has been named as Gold Cup-winning trainer Henry de Bromhead’s son, Jack.

Sinn Féin has held its position as the most popular party in the country, while all government parties lose support, according to a poll released today by the Sunday Independent.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for six counties – Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford.

Revenue & Customs have begun an internal civil service recruitment drive to fill their crews with the impending arrival of two new patrol boats.

INTERNATIONAL

German chancellor Olaf Scholtz (right) welcomes Denis Schmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine, to a reception in Berlin today. Source: PA Images

#UKRAINE Prime minister Denys Shmyhal brought Kyiv’s plea for more weapons to Germany on Sunday, saying his country needed additional help in its battle against Russia.

#TORIES Scotland’s first minister has said Liz Truss will be a “disaster” as prime minister if she governs how she has campaigned, but she hopes for a “constructive” relationship with her.

#LIVERPOOL A man has been arrested in the UK has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with the killing of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel.

#MAGA Donald Trump called his successor Joe Biden an “enemy of the state” yesterday as he hit back at the US president’s assertion that Trump’s supporters are undermining American democracy.

PARTING SHOT

Fans at Electric Picnic yesterday evening shelter from a sudden down pour. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews

Electric Picnic will host its last night of this year’s festival tonight, with the Arctic Monkeys and Snow Patrol headlining the main stage.

Attendees were soaked yesterday evening, and luckily for them today has been a lot milder.

The Coronas, The Academic, CMAT and James Vincent McMorrow will also round off the last of three days of music in Stradbally.