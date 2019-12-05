Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The designs of the Ballybough Craft Group brightening up the Samuel Beckett Bridge in Dublin. Source: Mark Stedman

Farmers protested over beef prices outside an Aldi distribution centre in Naas

protested over beef prices outside an Aldi distribution centre in Naas Hundreds protested in Dublin against homelessness this evening

this evening The chair of the National Children’s Hospital said it could cost anything to build

to build Vicky Phelan said Lorraine Walsh has her “full support” after she stepped down as a patient representative from the CervicalCheck steering committee

steering committee A verdict of “accidental death” was recorded at the inquest of a 17-year-old boy who died when the car he was in crashed during a Garda pursuit

was recorded at the inquest of a 17-year-old boy who died when the car he was in crashed during a Garda pursuit Revenue deferred a decision on changes to flat-rate expenses until January 2020

until January 2020 The government has revised its amendment of the Gaming and Lotteries Bill that proposed to reduce bingo operators’ takings from 40% to 25%.

WORLD

Frost covers a berry in the Windsor Great Park in Berkshire. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#EVERYTHING’S PEACHY: The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is to proceed with articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump.

#WITNESS: An Indian woman is in a critical condition after allegedly being set on fire by men she had accused of rape as she travelled to give evidence against them in court.

#BETTER LEAVE RIGHT NOW: Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage attacked the three MEPs who quit his party to back the Conservatives.

#PEARL HARBOUR: A US sailor fatally shot two people and wounded a third at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii before taking his own life.

PARTING SHOT

The UK election continues apace, with each day more whacky than the last. Thank god for the keen eye and wit of Twitter to get us through it all. Here are the best bits: