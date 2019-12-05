This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

A protest in Dublin over homelessness, a protest in Kildare over beef prices, and three MEPs abandon the Brexit Party.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 5 Dec 2019, 8:49 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE 9 Ballybough Craft Group Winter Lights The designs of the Ballybough Craft Group brightening up the Samuel Beckett Bridge in Dublin. Source: Mark Stedman

  • Farmers protested over beef prices outside an Aldi distribution centre in Naas
  • Hundreds protested in Dublin against homelessness this evening
  • The chair of the National Children’s Hospital said it could cost anything to build
  • Vicky Phelan said Lorraine Walsh has her “full support” after she stepped down as a patient representative from the CervicalCheck steering committee
  • A verdict of “accidental death” was recorded at the inquest of a 17-year-old boy who died when the car he was in crashed during a Garda pursuit
  • Revenue deferred a decision on changes to flat-rate expenses until January 2020
  • The government has revised its amendment of the Gaming and Lotteries Bill that proposed to reduce bingo operators’ takings from 40% to 25%.

WORLD

winter-weather-dec-5th-2019 Frost covers a berry in the Windsor Great Park in Berkshire. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#EVERYTHING’S PEACHY: The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives is to proceed with articles of impeachment against US President Donald Trump.

#WITNESS: An Indian woman is in a critical condition after allegedly being set on fire by men she had accused of rape as she travelled to give evidence against them in court.

#BETTER LEAVE RIGHT NOW: Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage attacked the three MEPs who quit his party to back the Conservatives.

#PEARL HARBOUR: A US sailor fatally shot two people and wounded a third at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii before taking his own life.

PARTING SHOT

The UK election continues apace, with each day more whacky than the last. Thank god for the keen eye and wit of Twitter to get us through it all. Here are the best bits:

