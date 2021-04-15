#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 15 April 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s what made the news headlines.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 15 Apr 2021, 8:59 PM
1 hour ago 1,884 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5411380

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

spring-weather-apr-15th-2021 Source: PA

  • Hairdressers in Northern Ireland are to reopen from next Friday, while indoor pubs & restaurants from 24 May
  • Fully vaccinated people are to be exempt from staying in mandatory hotel quarantine, and will instead quarantine at home 
  • Tánaiste Leo Varadkar is ‘increasingly confident’ that indoor and outdoor dining will reopen during the summer
  • Over 18,000 people aged 69 have registered their details with the HSE today, so they can receive an appointment for an Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine
  • A further four walk-in Covid-19 test centres for asymptomatic people are opening up later this week
  • Minister Roderic O’Gorman is to ban conversion therapy in Ireland and tasked officials with exploring ways to outlaw the practice in the Republic
  • The winning ticket for last night’s €12.7 million Lotto jackpot was sold in Kilkenny, the National Lottery has revealed
  • Gardaí have launched an investigation following the alleged sexual assault of a teenage girl in Wicklow. 

WORLD

spring-weather-apr-15th-2021 The rising sun illuminates a tree in a frosty field near Newbury. Source: PA

#GEORGE FLOYD MURDER TRIAL: Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will not testify at his murder trial for the death of George Floyd.

#BEEB: The BBC’s coverage of the death of Prince Philip has drawn 110,000 complaints, the highest number ever published in the UK about television programming.

#WHITE HOUSE: The Biden administration announced the expulsion of 10 Russian diplomats and sanctions against nearly three dozen people and companies as it moved to hold the Kremlin accountable for interference in last year’s presidential election and the hacking of federal agencies.

PARTING SHOT

The current epidemiological situation, and today’s case numbers “are better than anything we could have hoped for two weeks ago”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

That’s what Acting Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn said at today’s NPHET briefing.

“We’re in a much better position than we thought we would be and that is down first and foremost to people listening to the messages and sticking with this,” said Glynn. 

“If we were at the EU average, we’d be reporting between 1,500-1,600 cases today. The public’s efforts have made an enormous difference.”

A moment to thank ourselves for the efforts we’ve all made.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie