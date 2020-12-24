#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 0°C Thursday 24 December 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Christmas Eve

A final Brexit breakthrough, Trump pardons his pal, and restaurants and pubs shut their doors.

By Ian Curran Thursday 24 Dec 2020, 8:00 PM
16 minutes ago 1,025 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5310691

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Freddy Freddy the dog soaks up the Christmas Eve atmosphere in Dublin City Centre today. Source: Sam boal

  • It’s a Christmas miracle! At long last, a post-Brexit trade agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom was agreed and announced
  • There were 922 cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the State today and a further 8 people have died with the disease
  • Restaurants and gastropubs across the country closed their doors at 3pm today in line with the tightening of public health restrictions
  • Here’s a quick look at how the Level 5 restrictions will affect public transport over the Christmas period
  • The FAI has condemned vile comments made on a live stream broadcast of yesterday’s Women’s U17 league final
  • In an interview with TheJournal.ie, housing minister Darragh O’Brien says his department and the Department of Tourism are looking to regulate short-term let platforms like Airbnb

WORLD

winter-weather-dec-24th-2020 A man in a Santa hat paddles a kayak on a flooded racecourse in Worcestershire where the River Severn burst its banks. Source: EMPICS Entertainment

#THAT’S A WRAP: It finally arrived! So here’s what we know so far about that all-important trade deal between Britain and the EU.

#BIG TECH: As regulators in the EU and the US crackdown on anti-competitive practices by the giants of Big Tech, China launches a landmark anti-monopoly probe into one of its biggest homegrown success stories.

#PARDON ME?: US President Donald Trump has pardoned a total of 29 people in the past couple of days, including his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort. 

 

PARTING SHOT

Tonight’s the night.

As we speak, Santa Claus is checking his list and putting the finishing touches on his preparations before visiting households across the island and the world tonight.

Rest assured, he’ll make it on time as he always does. But if you want to check on the big man and find out where he is at the moment, it’s never been easier.

So here’s how you can check in on Santa this evening. 

Have a very happy and safe Christmas!

