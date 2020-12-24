Here's What Happened Today: Christmas Eve

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Freddy the dog soaks up the Christmas Eve atmosphere in Dublin City Centre today. Source: Sam boal

WORLD

A man in a Santa hat paddles a kayak on a flooded racecourse in Worcestershire where the River Severn burst its banks. Source: EMPICS Entertainment

#THAT’S A WRAP: It finally arrived! So here’s what we know so far about that all-important trade deal between Britain and the EU.

#BIG TECH: As regulators in the EU and the US crackdown on anti-competitive practices by the giants of Big Tech, China launches a landmark anti-monopoly probe into one of its biggest homegrown success stories.

#PARDON ME?: US President Donald Trump has pardoned a total of 29 people in the past couple of days, including his former campaign manager, Paul Manafort.

PARTING SHOT

Tonight’s the night.

As we speak, Santa Claus is checking his list and putting the finishing touches on his preparations before visiting households across the island and the world tonight.

Rest assured, he’ll make it on time as he always does. But if you want to check on the big man and find out where he is at the moment, it’s never been easier.

So here’s how you can check in on Santa this evening.

Have a very happy and safe Christmas!