Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Turnout started out low in the European and local elections and in the divorce referendum.
- A no-deal Brexit is “more likely than it’s ever been”, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said
- Galway native Kevin Hynes died while climbing Mount Everest
- Over 33,000 speed checks were carried out in Ireland – here are some of the speeds people were caught travelling at
- The Bernard Shaw has been refused permission to continue operating its iconic exterior beer garden and dining area.
INTERNATIONAL
#THE END OF MAY: Theresa May has announced she will step down as Conservative leader on 7 June, paving the way for a Tory leadership contest.
#FRANCE: A parcel bomb exploded in the French city of Lyon. There were a number of injuries, but no fatalities were reported, President Emmanuel Macron said.
#ME TOO: Disgraced Hollywood produced Harvey Weinstein has reportedly reached a provisional $44 million settlement with alleged victims and creditors.
PARTING SHOT
Theresa May’s Brexit deal was voted down in the worst House of Commons defeat in modern history; but her short tenure in office won’t be shorter than Gordon Brown’s – and more than that, it’s actually part of a pattern.
British broadcaster Michael Crick said that for the past seven decades, the UK has seen “a substantial, long-serving Prime Minister followed by lesser figure from same party who lasts roughly half as long”.
He cites: “Churchill-Eden; Macmillan-Home; Wilson-Callaghan; Thatcher-Major; Blair-Brown; Cameron-May. Only Heath breaks the pattern.”
COMMENTS