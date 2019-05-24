This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Voters go to polling stations, the end of Prime Minister Theresa May, and the Spice Girls return to the stage.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 24 May 2019, 8:59 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Spice Girls reunion tour Spice Girls Fans (back, l-t-r) Bella Flynn, Celine Buckley, Lisa Donohoe and Amanda Mulvaney, (front, l-t-r) Kellie Buckley and Gemma Collins. Source: Tom Honan

INTERNATIONAL 

Theresa May becomes PM L-t-r: Theresa May at the beginning of her term in office as Prime Minister, and Theresa May today, when she announced her resignation. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#THE END OF MAY: Theresa May has announced she will step down as Conservative leader on 7 June, paving the way for a Tory leadership contest. 

#FRANCE: A parcel bomb exploded in the French city of Lyon. There were a number of injuries, but no fatalities were reported, President Emmanuel Macron said.

#ME TOO: Disgraced Hollywood produced Harvey Weinstein has reportedly reached a provisional $44 million settlement with alleged victims and creditors. 

PARTING SHOT

Theresa May’s Brexit deal was voted down in the worst House of Commons defeat in modern history; but her short tenure in office won’t be shorter than Gordon Brown’s – and more than that, it’s actually part of a pattern.

British broadcaster Michael Crick said that for the past seven decades, the UK has seen “a substantial, long-serving Prime Minister followed by lesser figure from same party who lasts roughly half as long”.

He cites: “Churchill-Eden; Macmillan-Home; Wilson-Callaghan; Thatcher-Major; Blair-Brown; Cameron-May. Only Heath breaks the pattern.”

