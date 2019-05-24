Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

L-t-r: Theresa May at the beginning of her term in office as Prime Minister, and Theresa May today, when she announced her resignation. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#THE END OF MAY: Theresa May has announced she will step down as Conservative leader on 7 June, paving the way for a Tory leadership contest.

#FRANCE: A parcel bomb exploded in the French city of Lyon. There were a number of injuries, but no fatalities were reported, President Emmanuel Macron said.

#ME TOO: Disgraced Hollywood produced Harvey Weinstein has reportedly reached a provisional $44 million settlement with alleged victims and creditors.

PARTING SHOT

Theresa May’s Brexit deal was voted down in the worst House of Commons defeat in modern history; but her short tenure in office won’t be shorter than Gordon Brown’s – and more than that, it’s actually part of a pattern.

British broadcaster Michael Crick said that for the past seven decades, the UK has seen “a substantial, long-serving Prime Minister followed by lesser figure from same party who lasts roughly half as long”.

He cites: “Churchill-Eden; Macmillan-Home; Wilson-Callaghan; Thatcher-Major; Blair-Brown; Cameron-May. Only Heath breaks the pattern.”