Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Catherine Victory (left) and Mairead Greene at the official re-opening of the Casino at Marino after it was closed for two years while it underwent remedial and conservation work. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

A serving garda detective has been sent forward for trial to Limerick Circuit Court on allegations that he took money from a businessman.

has been sent forward for trial to Limerick Circuit Court on allegations that he took money from a businessman. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said if Fine Gael comes second to Fianna Fáil in the upcoming general election the party would “have to be willing” to enter negotiations for a confidence and supply agreement.

the party would “have to be willing” to enter negotiations for a confidence and supply agreement. But Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin said a grand coalition with Fine Gael is not an idea he is entertaining.

said a grand coalition with Fine Gael is not an idea he is entertaining. Lyric FM presenters and station listeners reacted in shock online today to new speculation that RTÉ is considering the future of the station.

presenters and station listeners reacted in shock online today to new speculation that RTÉ is considering the future of the station. Bus Éireann said it’s to increase security at Dublin’s Busáras terminus following a number of recent attacks on bus drivers.

terminus following a number of recent attacks on bus drivers. There were calls for TD Noel Grealish to make a statement over comments he made at a public meeting about whether a direct provision centre should be built in Oughterard in Galway.

to make a statement over comments he made at a public meeting about whether a direct provision centre should be built in Oughterard in Galway. A man in his 40s was left in a critical condition following an assault in Cork city last night.

last night. Temperatures are rising again and warm weather is expected this weekend.

THE WORLD

A heckler is ejected as Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a speech at the Convention of the North at the Magna Centre in Rotherham. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#PARIS: The city’s metro public transport workers downed tools and walked out today in a dispute over a planned pension overhaul.

#CALIFORNIA: All six crew members were asleep when a fire broke out last week on board a California dive boat, leaving 34 people dead, the US National Transportation Safety Board said.

#BREXIT: DUP leader Arlene Foster refuted reports in the London Times that the party is prepared to shift its red lines to abide by some European rules after Brexit.

PARTING SHOT

Well, check out this beaut…