Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Five family members accused of sexually abusing small children have been found guilty by a jury following a ten-week Central Criminal Court trial.
- Leo Varadkar said the event at the Merrion Hotel organised by former minister Katherine Zappone was lawful and “probably” within the Fáilte Ireland guidelines
- Fáilte Ireland has updated its guidelines to allow for live music in hospitality
- Gardaí are carrying out preliminary enquiries into indoor gatherings at Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae’s pub
- Restrictions on communions and confirmations are to be lifted in September
- The Department of Health confirmed 1,782 new cases of Covid-19.
WORLD
#US: Three CNN employees were fired for violating the network’s coronavirus policy by coming into the office unvaccinated.
#NEW SOUTH WALES: Australia’s hope of returning to ‘Covid zero’ suffered a fresh blow today, as Sydney reported another record number of new infections and authorities warned residents to brace for worse to come.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
PARTING SHOT
Look, nothing is off the table.
Messi on his way to conquer Europe with Bohs.— Darren Conway (@darren_conway) August 5, 2021
COMMENTS