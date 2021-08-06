#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 6 August 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s a rundown of today’s news headlines.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 6 Aug 2021, 9:19 PM
40 minutes ago 925 Views 0 Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

merrion hotel 38 The Merrion Hotel in Dublin. Source: Sam Boal

  • Five family members accused of sexually abusing small children have been found guilty by a jury following a ten-week Central Criminal Court trial.
  • Leo Varadkar said the event at the Merrion Hotel organised by former minister Katherine Zappone was lawful and “probably” within the Fáilte Ireland guidelines
  • Fáilte Ireland has updated its guidelines to allow for live music in hospitality
  • Gardaí are carrying out preliminary enquiries into indoor gatherings at Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae’s pub
  • Restrictions on communions and confirmations are to be lifted in September
  • The Department of Health confirmed 1,782 new cases of Covid-19.

WORLD

tokyo-2020-august-6-2021 The Italian men's 4x100 relay team celebrate winning gold. Source: Paul Kitagaki Jr.

#US: Three CNN employees were fired for violating the network’s coronavirus policy by coming into the office unvaccinated.

#NEW SOUTH WALES: Australia’s hope of returning to ‘Covid zero’ suffered a fresh blow today, as Sydney reported another record number of new infections and authorities warned residents to brace for worse to come.

PARTING SHOT

Look, nothing is off the table.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

