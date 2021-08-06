Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Five family members accused of sexually abusing small children have been found guilty by a jury following a ten-week Central Criminal Court trial.

accused of sexually abusing small children have been found guilty by a jury following a ten-week Central Criminal Court trial. Leo Varadkar said the event at the Merrion Hotel organised by former minister Katherine Zappone was lawful and “probably” within the Fáilte Ireland guidelines

organised by former minister Katherine Zappone was lawful and “probably” within the Fáilte Ireland guidelines Fáilte Ireland has updated its guidelines to allow for live music in hospitality

in hospitality Gardaí are carrying out preliminary enquiries into indoor gatherings at Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae’s pub

Restrictions on communions and confirmations are to be lifted in September

are to be lifted in September The Department of Health confirmed 1,782 new cases of Covid-19.

WORLD

#US: Three CNN employees were fired for violating the network’s coronavirus policy by coming into the office unvaccinated.

#NEW SOUTH WALES: Australia’s hope of returning to ‘Covid zero’ suffered a fresh blow today, as Sydney reported another record number of new infections and authorities warned residents to brace for worse to come.

