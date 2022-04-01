Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Applications for two temporary electricity generators in Dublin have been filed by the Department of Environment to An Bord Pleanála.

in Dublin have been filed by the Department of Environment to An Bord Pleanála. SSE Airtricity has announced that both gas and electricity prices are set to rise next month, with gas prices to be hiked by over 30%.

prices are set to rise next month, with gas prices to be hiked by over 30%. There was a “lot of things in the mix” as the Government plans further measures to tackle the cost of living , Leo Varadkar has said.

, Leo Varadkar has said. The Government set up a daily crisis management team in response to security queues at Dublin Airport .

. Former justice minister Charlie Flanagan has written to the Garda Commissioner asking that the Gardaí take statements from Ukrainian refugees in Ireland as to their direct evidence of war crimes in their homeland.

in their homeland. Large numbers of Covid cases, non-emergency calls and logistical problems have combined to put massive pressure on the ambulance service in Dublin.

WORLD

Ukrainian rescue workers carry an elderly woman under the destroyed bridge in Irpin, close to Kyiv. Source: Efrem Lukatsky

#UKRAINE: A Ukrainian government building in Mykolaiv was struck by a Russian strike, as the Kremlin accused Ukrainian helicopters of striking a fuel storage facility in a western Russian town.

#REFUGEES: The British wife of a Ukrainian-born woman has said the UK’s visa scheme “completely took away the humanity” of her relatives fleeing the conflict and included a four-year-old being asked: “Are you a terrorist?”

#LAY OFFS: Criminal and crime investigations have been launched into the decision by P&O Ferries to sack nearly 800 workers.

PARTING SHOT

The Ukrainian people seem to have a great affection for their cats.

There have been many photos of children clutching their cats, or having them as companions while they defend areas from the Russian invasion.

This video is another level, though.