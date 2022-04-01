Ryanair calls for urgent meeting to address Dublin Airport security delays

RYANAIR HAS CALLED on the Department of Transport to convene an emergency meeting between State organisations, airlines and the Dublin Airport Authority over recent security queues that caused some passengers to miss their flights.

Reports from last weekend showed some hours-long security queues at Dublin Airport. Similar instances of lengthy wait times have been reported in recent weeks.

Ryanair has requested an “urgent crisis meeting” of the National Air Transport Facilitation Committee (NATFaC) to develop solutions to this issue.

This committee coordinates facilitation activities between departments, agencies, other State organisations related to aviation, airports and airlines.

Advertisement

NATFaC meetings are held twice a year with additional meetings “convened when necessary”, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said last year.

In a statement today, Ryanair called on Minister Ryan to hold an emergency meeting to implement emergency measures in an effort to avoid further queues.

The budget airline said it believes the queues will occur again this weekend and over the Easter holidays later this month.

A Ryanair spokesperson said people going through the airport “cannot endure more weekends where thousands of customers suffer queue delays of 1 or 2 hours, causing many to miss their scheduled flights”.

The Dublin Airport Authority (daa), which operates Dublin Airport and others around the country, said there are a number of reasons for the delays.

CEO of the daa Dalton Philips said 15,000 more passengers than they had anticipated have been travelling through Dublin Airport daily. This is 30% more than they had expected.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

He told RTÉ radio’s News at One yesterday that they are “grappling to deal with this very high demand at a time when the labour market is incredibly tight”.

Recruitment for security workers is “incredibly difficult” for several reasons including more rigorous background checks, Philips said.

He said Covid-19 is also still impacting staffing numbers.

“We apologise unreservedly. It’s not what passengers should expect from Dublin Airport and we are not happy with the situation,” Philips said.

Thee daa advised anyone travelling through Dublin Airport in the days and weeks ahead to arrive at least two hours before short-haul flights and three hours before long-haul flights.