IRELAND

The area around the International Protection Office on Mount St has been cleared of tents, with barriers put in place to prevent further tent cities from forming. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pets Pegasus V, a Shetland pony at a military base in North Yorkshire Alamy Alamy

#CAMPUS PROTESTS Police have arrested more than 2,100 people during pro-Palestinian protests at college campuses across the United States in recent weeks, sometimes using riot gear, tactical vehicles and flash-bang devices to clear tent encampments and occupied buildings.

#UK ELECTIONS Labour has won the Blackpool South parliamentary by-election in the UK and made gains in council contests to heap pressure on Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

#TRUMP TRIAL Donald Trump’s former campaign press secretary Hope Hicks today became the first former member of the former president’s inner circle to take the witness stand in his historic criminal trial.

PARTING SHOT

Cillian Leahy and Cian Naughton (both aged 9) Gareth Chaney Gareth Chaney

Music Generation Tipperary launched its ‘Sounds of Semple’ at The Templemore Arm Hotel today where Cillian Leahy (9) and Cian Naughton (also 9) posed for a photo with their ukuleles.

The project, which has been in the works for over two years, involves participation from 200 children from two primary schools in Templemore.

They’ve created a song and music video titled In the Arms of the County will was released today.

Music Generation Tipperary and Sounds of Semple project is co-funded by U2, The Ireland Funds, the Arts Council/An Comhairle Ealaíon and the Department of Education.