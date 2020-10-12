Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A third attempt to extradite Ian Bailey to France in relation to the murder of filmmaker Sophie Toscan du Plantier has failed
- Gardaí have launched an investigation after it’s alleged a Roscommon GAA team held a dinner for up to 50 people following a match
- Three residents in a Laois nursing home where more than 30 cases of Covid-19 were reported have died
- A young doctor has said that after he contracted Covid-19, he was unable to finish a sentence and his heart function dropped by two-thirds
- All social welfare payments will be paid weekly again from next month
- 825 new cases and one Covid-19 related death was confirmed in Ireland
- 877 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland in 24 hours.
WORLD
#UK: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a three-tier Covid-19 plan, imposing Liverpool under the greatest Covid-19 restrictions.
#PERSONAL DATA: Privacy and data rights activist Max Schrems has brought a High Court challenge aimed at halting the Data Protection Commissioner’s probe into Facebook Ireland’s transfer of data to its US-based parent.
#APOLITICAL: The US administration’s leading infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci condemned Donald’s Trump campaign for including him in the president’s re-election bid.
PARTING SHOT
It’s hard what to know what to appreciate most about these photos, provided by An Garda Síochána.
The level of detail into decorating the suspected ‘Shebeen’ pub is one fascinating aspect.
But the blurring out of all brand names in sight with the same brown smudge, even going so far as to cover over a certain late night chat show host’s face out from the television (as well as the station’s logo in the top corner) is a work of art.
You can read the story here.
COMMENTS