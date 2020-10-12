Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Ellie Sheane from Co Wicklow at the launch of the 2020 Team Hope Christmas Shoebox Appeal. Source: Marc O'Sullivan

A third attempt to extradite Ian Bailey to France in relation to the murder of filmmaker Sophie Toscan du Plantier has failed

has failed Gardaí have launched an investigation after it’s alleged a Roscommon GAA team held a dinner for up to 50 people following a match

following a match Three residents in a Laois nursing home where more than 30 cases of Covid-19 were reported have died

where more than 30 cases of Covid-19 were reported have died A young doctor has said that after he contracted Covid-19, he was unable to finish a sentence and his heart function dropped by two-thirds

has said that after he contracted Covid-19, he was unable to finish a sentence and his heart function dropped by two-thirds All social welfare payments will be paid weekly again from next month

payments will be paid weekly again from next month 825 new cases and one Covid-19 related death was confirmed in Ireland

related death was confirmed in Ireland 877 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Northern Ireland in 24 hours.

WORLD

Mish, one of two rescued 19 month old brown bear cubs, plays with a pumpkin at the Wildwood Trust in Herne Bay, Kent. Source: PA

#UK: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a three-tier Covid-19 plan, imposing Liverpool under the greatest Covid-19 restrictions.

#PERSONAL DATA: Privacy and data rights activist Max Schrems has brought a High Court challenge aimed at halting the Data Protection Commissioner’s probe into Facebook Ireland’s transfer of data to its US-based parent.

#APOLITICAL: The US administration’s leading infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci condemned Donald’s Trump campaign for including him in the president’s re-election bid.

PARTING SHOT

It’s hard what to know what to appreciate most about these photos, provided by An Garda Síochána.

The level of detail into decorating the suspected ‘Shebeen’ pub is one fascinating aspect.

But the blurring out of all brand names in sight with the same brown smudge, even going so far as to cover over a certain late night chat show host’s face out from the television (as well as the station’s logo in the top corner) is a work of art.

You can read the story here.