Dublin: 8°C Monday 22 February 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Special education classes resumed in mainstream schools, as England unveiled its detailed reopening plan.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 22 Feb 2021, 8:43 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

6414 Forty Foot Swimmers at the Forty Foot in Dublin enjoying themselves. Source: Sasko Lazarov

  • Ministers are meeting this evening to discuss reopening schools and the Government’s Living with Covid-19 plan, which is to be revealed tomorrow
  • The Government said that 100,000 vaccinations will be administered this week, with Ireland set to receive one million doses a month from April onwards
  • The Taoiseach insisted the Northern Ireland Protocol offers many opportunities for the region after unionists launched legal action against it
  • Students returned to special education classes in mainstream schools today
  • A Status Orange rainfall warning was issued for Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford, with the rest of the country facing a Status Yellow warning
  • Social Democrats called for a free vote on their private members’ motion to extend the Commission of Investigation into Mother and Baby Homes
  • Reducing the high cost of taking legal actions and publishing a new sexual offences bill formed a new set of priorities published today by the Justice Minister
  • There was one further death and 686 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Ireland. The usual NPHET briefing at the Department of Health was not held today.

WORLD

protest-against-the-military-coup-in-bangkok-thailand-21-feb-2021 Protesters gather outside a UN building to call for the release of Aung San Suu Kyi. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

#MYANMAR COUP: Protesters gathered in Myanmar’s biggest city despite the military’s threat to use lethal force against people who join a general strike against the coup.

#BRITAIN: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced England’s plan for reopening – with the final restrictions being lifted on 21 June, resulting in large events and nightclubs reopening then.

#LUCA ATTANASIO: The Italian Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo was killed after a UN convoy came under attack in the east of the country.

PARTING SHOT

Daft Punk have announced that they’re splitting up, as if we didn’t have enough bad news to be dealing with. Bearing in mind that we’d list all their songs here if we could, but we have to finish up at some stage tonight, what is their best song?


Poll Results:

One More Time (89)
Harder Better Faster Stronger (66)
Around the World (62)
Get Lucky (54)
Da Funk (19)
Digital Love (17)






