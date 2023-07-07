Advertisement

Incoming RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst
# Evening wrap
Here's What Happened Today: Friday
Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines today.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s headlines.

IRELAND

Pedestrians pass the Variety Jones restaurant in Dublin, which went on fire last night.

 

 INTERNATIONAL

Robots addressed a UN AI summit today

#CLUSTER BOMBS The US planned to authorise the supply of cluster munitions to Ukraine today despite the fact such ordnance is banned in over 100 countries because of the risk they pose to civilians. 

#DRUGS Radical drug reforms in Scotland, including decriminalisation of possession for personal use, were knocked down by the UK Government within an hour of being announced. 

#PAKISTAN The death toll from two weeks of monsoon rains in Pakistan rose to 55, according to local authorities.

#SCHOOL CRASHA young girl and a woman in her 40s were in a critical condition in hospital after a car crashed into an end-of-term tea party at a prep school yesterday.

#NATO Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan today on the latest leg of a tour to push Ukraine’s bid to join NATO.

#FIRE A fire at a retirement home in the early hours of this morning in Milan killed six people and left some 80 other residents hospitalised.

PARTING SHOT

In today’s Voices piece, former Labour Party politician Pat Rabbitte gives his take on the RTÉ scandal surrounding payments made to presenter Ryan Tubridy. 

Tubridy and his agent Noel Kelly are due to come before two Oireachtas committees on Tuesday. 

The former communications minister says it is our democracy that will ultimately be the one to pay the price for the RTÉ controversy.

David MacRedmond
