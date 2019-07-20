This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 20 Jul 2019, 8:02 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news. 

IRELAND

protest 342_90576067 A man joins a demonstration to 'liberate' South William Street from traffic in Dublin. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Brexit A blimp depicting Boris Johnson is launched in Parliament Square, London ahead of a pro-EU march Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#STRAIT OF HOMUZ Iran ignored European appeals to release a British-flagged oil tanker, despite the UK warning that there would be “serious consequences” if the issue was not resolved.

#OXFORD CIRCUS Police in London appealed for information about two men who they suspect were involved in a gas release on a Tube carriage in the city this morning.

#BURIAL CHAMBER The Vatican opened two recently discovered burial chamber as it attempts to locate two 19th century princesses and a teenager who went missing 36 years ago.

PARTING SHOT

This time next week, the UK will have a new Prime Minister. And barring a massive upset, that person will be Boris Johnson.

The former foreign secretary has made some questionable statements during his career, but the one that probably stands out the most is his claim ahead of the Brexit referendum that the UK sends £350 million a week to the EU.

Today, Londoners were reminded of that when demonstrators flew a blimp in the city, depicting Johnson as a toddler with a t-shirt emblazoned with the figure.

Is this the next part of a new political trend?

