Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A man joins a demonstration to 'liberate' South William Street from traffic in Dublin. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A blimp depicting Boris Johnson is launched in Parliament Square, London ahead of a pro-EU march Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#STRAIT OF HOMUZ Iran ignored European appeals to release a British-flagged oil tanker, despite the UK warning that there would be “serious consequences” if the issue was not resolved.

#OXFORD CIRCUS Police in London appealed for information about two men who they suspect were involved in a gas release on a Tube carriage in the city this morning.

#BURIAL CHAMBER The Vatican opened two recently discovered burial chamber as it attempts to locate two 19th century princesses and a teenager who went missing 36 years ago.

PARTING SHOT

This time next week, the UK will have a new Prime Minister. And barring a massive upset, that person will be Boris Johnson.

The former foreign secretary has made some questionable statements during his career, but the one that probably stands out the most is his claim ahead of the Brexit referendum that the UK sends £350 million a week to the EU.

Today, Londoners were reminded of that when demonstrators flew a blimp in the city, depicting Johnson as a toddler with a t-shirt emblazoned with the figure.

A blimp depicting Boris Johnson as a toddler with a t-shirt with a bus and the figure £350m has taken to the skies in Parliament Square. pic.twitter.com/EtZminYriE — LBC (@LBC) July 20, 2019 Source: LBC /Twitter

Is this the next part of a new political trend?

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.