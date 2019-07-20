Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A man was charged over the fatal stabbing of a 45 year-old man in Dublin in the early hours of Friday morning.
- A new opinion poll showed that Fianna Fáil remains the most popular party in the country.
- A group of protesters blocked a street in Dublin city centre as part of a ‘car-free’ protest this afternoon.
- The Irish Times reported that Maria Bailey will lose the Fine Gael party whip and be removed as chair of the Oireachtas Housing Committee following her withdrawn claim for damages against the Dean Hotel.
- The Irish Greyhound Board announced its “reluctant” withdrawal of financial support for the 2019 Rose of Tralee Festival.
- TheJournal.ie revealed that around 30 members of the Oireachtas are still allowing their Dáil bar and restaurant tab to slide into arrears of two months or more.
- The Irish ambassador to the UK said a poll on a united Ireland would “degrade” attempts to resolve the ongoing Brexit impasse.
- A woman was charged over the seizure of firearms and drugs in Dublin on Thursday.
INTERNATIONAL
#STRAIT OF HOMUZ Iran ignored European appeals to release a British-flagged oil tanker, despite the UK warning that there would be “serious consequences” if the issue was not resolved.
#OXFORD CIRCUS Police in London appealed for information about two men who they suspect were involved in a gas release on a Tube carriage in the city this morning.
#BURIAL CHAMBER The Vatican opened two recently discovered burial chamber as it attempts to locate two 19th century princesses and a teenager who went missing 36 years ago.
PARTING SHOT
This time next week, the UK will have a new Prime Minister. And barring a massive upset, that person will be Boris Johnson.
The former foreign secretary has made some questionable statements during his career, but the one that probably stands out the most is his claim ahead of the Brexit referendum that the UK sends £350 million a week to the EU.
Today, Londoners were reminded of that when demonstrators flew a blimp in the city, depicting Johnson as a toddler with a t-shirt emblazoned with the figure.
Is this the next part of a new political trend?
