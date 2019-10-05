Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Deer seen in Phoenix Park this morning ahead of the annual mating season. Source: Sam Boal

RTÉ has confirmed it is putting a number of paintings up for auction next month in a bid to increase its revenue.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has called for a "pan-Celtic political culture" between Wales and Ireland to tackle the challenges posed by Brexit and the British government.

There has been an increase in the number of people who say they don't worry about becoming a victim of crime, according to a new garda survey.

Opposition parties have hit out against the government for not lodging the long-promised funds to the Rainy Day Fund.

A couple who were the subject of online abuse after appearing in an advertising campaign for a supermarket chain have left Ireland after receiving a death threat against them.

against them. A man in his twenties has died in a single vehicle collision this morning.

WORLD

Protesters take to the streets of Edinburgh. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#IMPEACHMENT The Donald Trump impeachment inquiry is reaching directly into the White House, with Democrats subpoenaing officials about contacts with Ukraine.

#SCOTLAND Thousands of people took to the streets of Edinburgh calling for a fresh referendum on Scottish independence just weeks out from the Brexit deadline.

#PROTESTS A 14-year-old is in serious condition after being shot in the leg during protests in Hong Kong.

PARTING SHOT

This year the naming of storms between Met Éireann, the UK’s Met Office, and (for the first time) the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute turned out some interesting names. Maura, for example.

But it wasn’t plain sailing as documents released to TheJournal.ie revealed. While Daniel was suggested as a popular name it was replaced with Dennis out of fears it sounded too similar to Stormy Daniels who alleged she had an affair with Donald Trump.

It wasn’t the only name to cause a headache. Here’s a reminder of the full list of storm names for 2019-2020.



Source: Met Éireann