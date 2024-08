NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Stephen Rooney and Eoin Mahon from Kildare cooking food while at the Electric Picnic art and muscial festival in Stradbally Co Laois Sasko Lazarov Sasko Lazarov

INTERNATIONAL

Palestinian women weep on a truck as they evacuate a school that had been a shelter in eastern Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip, on Friday Abdel Kareem Hana / AP/PA Images Abdel Kareem Hana / AP/PA Images / AP/PA Images

#GAZA: 15 people from the same family were killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, as US President Joe Biden claims that a ceasefire is ‘closer than ever’.

#FARAGE: Reform UK leader Nigel Farage is the UK’s highest-earning MP, receiving over €115,000 from his work with GB News, as well as nearly €25,000 from other sources. This is one top of an MP’s wage of over €105,000, plus expenses.

#PELOSI: Former Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has said that some of the tactics of Donald Trump are similar to those of Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini. She referred specifically to what she called his attempts to delegitamise the press.

#WHITEHOUSERACE: Donald Trump and Kamala Harris held competing rallies in the US state of Pensylvania today, as Harris prepares to head to Chicago for the Democratic Party Conference.

#KURSK: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian forces in Kursk are strengthening their positions, but that they are still defending from Russian advances elsewhere in the theatre.

PARTING SHOT

As X announces that it will be ceasing its domestic operations in Brazil as a result of a local judicial ruling, Elon Musk continues to draw the ire of lawmakers for his apparent use of his social media acquisition to promote his own political views.

In this long read from the Financial Times, Hannah Murphy looks at who exactly is afraid of Elon Musk.