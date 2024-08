HIGH-STRENGTH MDMA is causing medical emergencies, including fits, at Electric Picnic.

The HSE has issued a warning, encouraging people at the festival to be cautious of any substances they might take.

High strength MDMA pills are in circulation at @EPfestival . These are causing medical emergencies, including fits. It’s safer not to use drugs at all but if you do #StartlowGoslow mind yourself and care for others. #ReduceTheHarmshttps://t.co/233FOhoCdT pic.twitter.com/vsJ6bmRj0m — HSE Drugs.ie (@drugsdotie) August 16, 2024

It is safer to not take drugs, the HSE said – but if people do, they should ‘start low and go slow’ and not mix MDMA with alcohol or other drugs. More harm-reduction advice can be read here.

Advertisement

In a statement issued last night, Electric Picnic encouraged festivalgoers to “treat all pills, powders and crystals with caution”.

“Don’t be afraid to get medical help if you or a friend feels unwell after using drugs,” they added.

Earlier this week, the HSE had warned people that very high potency drugs were likely to be in circulation at the festival.

The HSE has been carrying out on-site testing on substances – to see exactly what they are and how strong they are – at festivals for the last three years. Each year, the potency of drugs like MDMA and ketamine has increased.

Typically, MDMA now ranges from 140mg to 240mg of MDMA. Anything over 125mg poses a higher risk of causing a health emergency. Due to the higher potency, even taking one pill or small volumes of powder can be risky.

More potent drugs across Europe

Professor Eamon Keenan, HSE National Clinical Lead, Addiction Services, on Thursday said Ireland is “experiencing drug trends the same way as the rest of Europe, and across the rest of Europe we’re seeing the increasing potency of substances including MDMA”.

Read Next Related Reads People warned that very potent MDMA will be in circulation at Electric Picnic

He told The Journal: “Even within the same batch of MDMA tablets, you can find a difference in the potency of the tablets. We’re certainly seeing more potent tablets over the course of the last three years, each year the potency has been increasing.

“So just because you took something last year, doing the same thing again doesn’t necessarily mean to say that it’s going to be the same dose. It may well be a higher dose.

“The market is very volatile, the market is very fluid, and the thrust of the tendency is towards higher potency.

“So I think it’d be safer to assume that the drug that you think you’re taking is actually a higher [potency] drug, a higher dose than you expect, and to act accordingly in that regard.”