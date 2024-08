A NEW SYNTHETIC Benzodiazepine was behind the recent overdoses in Portlaoise Prison, The Journal has learned.

Twelve prisoners ended up in hospital after the incident which occurred on Tuesday.

It was initially thought that the substance was a synthetic opioid such as nitazene.

However, laboratory tests have now confirmed that the substance in question is clobromazolam, a synthetic benzodiazepine that has never been identified in Ireland before.

