Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Wander Wild Outdoor Festival: Íde Moore, Sandra McMahon, Kate Counihan and Sally MacMonagle, after a sunrise swim in Muckross Lake in aid of the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team.

WORLD

Ukrainian protesters in Barcelona demands the end of the Russian invasion. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#INVASION OF UKRAINE: Kyiv claimed that Russia could change its aims for the invasion to instead divide Ukraine ‘like Korea’, as new talks were announced to be held in Turkey for the next three days.

#OFF SCRIPT: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that President Vladimir Putin’s position is “up to the Russians”, playing down US President Joe Biden’s comments that suggested a desire for regime change in Moscow.

#AFGHANISTAN: Women’s rights activists pledged to launch a wave of protests across Afghanistan if the Taliban fail to reopen girls’ secondary schools within a week.

#TAYLOR HAWKINS: Preliminary toxicology tests found that Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had marijuana, opioids and other drugs in his system before he died.

PARTING SHOT

Happy mother’s day, lá na máithreacha sona daoibh.