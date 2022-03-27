#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 27 March 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Man in custody over fatal Cork stabbing, White House scrambles to clarify Biden’s Warsaw comments, and new talks to be hosted in Turkey between Kyiv and Moscow.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 27 Mar 2022, 7:59 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Wander Wild Festival Killarney7 The Wander Wild Outdoor Festival: Íde Moore, Sandra McMahon, Kate Counihan and Sally MacMonagle, after a sunrise swim in Muckross Lake in aid of the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team.

  • A man remains in custody in relation to a fatal stabbing at a house in Carrigaline, Co Cork yesterday, in which a young man died
  • Northern Ireland detectives arrested a man and a woman as part of the investigation into the hijacking of a van in north Belfast on Friday
  • Support for Fine Gael continues to fall, dropping from 20% to 19%, new Red C polling indicates.
  • A man was brought to hospital in a critical condition yesterday afternoon after an aggravated burglary in Cork.
  • Gardaí arrested a man while investigating a fire at a homeless hostel yesterday
  • All flight operations at Dublin Airport stopped for 20 minutes this afternoon due to a drone

WORLD

barcelona-spain-27th-mar-2022-an-ukrainian-protestor-demands-the-end-of-the-russian-war-in-the-ukraine-credit-matthias-oesterlealamy-live-news Ukrainian protesters in Barcelona demands the end of the Russian invasion. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#INVASION OF UKRAINE: Kyiv claimed that Russia could change its aims for the invasion to instead divide Ukraine ‘like Korea’, as new talks were announced to be held in Turkey for the next three days.

#OFF SCRIPT: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that President Vladimir Putin’s position is “up to the Russians”, playing down US President Joe Biden’s comments that suggested a desire for regime change in Moscow.

#AFGHANISTAN: Women’s rights activists pledged to launch a wave of protests across Afghanistan if the Taliban fail to reopen girls’ secondary schools within a week.

#TAYLOR HAWKINS: Preliminary toxicology tests found that Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had marijuana, opioids and other drugs in his system before he died.

PARTING SHOT

Happy mother’s day, lá na máithreacha sona daoibh.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

