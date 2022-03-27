Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A man remains in custody in relation to a fatal stabbing at a house in Carrigaline, Co Cork yesterday, in which a young man died
- Northern Ireland detectives arrested a man and a woman as part of the investigation into the hijacking of a van in north Belfast on Friday
- Support for Fine Gael continues to fall, dropping from 20% to 19%, new Red C polling indicates.
- A man was brought to hospital in a critical condition yesterday afternoon after an aggravated burglary in Cork.
- Gardaí arrested a man while investigating a fire at a homeless hostel yesterday
- All flight operations at Dublin Airport stopped for 20 minutes this afternoon due to a drone
WORLD
#INVASION OF UKRAINE: Kyiv claimed that Russia could change its aims for the invasion to instead divide Ukraine ‘like Korea’, as new talks were announced to be held in Turkey for the next three days.
#OFF SCRIPT: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that President Vladimir Putin’s position is “up to the Russians”, playing down US President Joe Biden’s comments that suggested a desire for regime change in Moscow.
#AFGHANISTAN: Women’s rights activists pledged to launch a wave of protests across Afghanistan if the Taliban fail to reopen girls’ secondary schools within a week.
#TAYLOR HAWKINS: Preliminary toxicology tests found that Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had marijuana, opioids and other drugs in his system before he died.
PARTING SHOT
Happy mother’s day, lá na máithreacha sona daoibh.
Happy Mother's Day to all the mums out there! 😀🥰— Carl Bovis (@CarlBovisNature) March 27, 2022
(I took this Swan family pic in 2006!!) 😁#MothersDay2022 pic.twitter.com/dIFrWJEfji
