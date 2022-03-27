#Open journalism No news is bad news

Cork stabbing: Man (42) remains in custody as tributes paid to 27-year-old victim

Tributes have been paid to the 27-year-old victim Shane Murphy, who was an All-Ireland champion pitch-and-putt golfer.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 27 Mar 2022, 3:50 PM
Gurranabraher Garda Station.
Image: Google Streetview
Image: Google Streetview

A MAN REMAINS in custody in relation to a fatal incident at a house in Carrigaline, Co Cork yesterday, in which a young man was fatally stabbed.

Tributes have been paid to 27-year-old Shane Murphy, who died after sustaining an apparent stab wound to his chest at a property in the Seaview Avenue area of the town.

A third man, aged in his 70s, is in hospital with serious stab wounds. His injuries have been described as non-life threatening by Gardaí. 

Messages of goodwill and tributes have been paid to the young victim Shane, who was an All-Ireland champion pitch-and-putt golfer.

Pitch & Putt Ireland said it was “horrified and saddened” to learn of the tragedy involving the Murphy family in Carraigaline, Co Cork overnight.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their family as well as the Raffeen Creek and Rocklodge clubs,” it said.

Cork South Central TD Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said that it was “devastating news”.

“Completely shocking, impossible to comprehend. Such a young life taken away. My thoughts with the family and friends and the wider community in Carrigaline, Passage and the surrounding areas. There are no words.”

A 42-year-old man remains in Garda custody following the incident, and continues to be questioned at Gurranabraher Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Gardaí will conduct door-to-door inquiries in the area in a bid to establish the last known movements of the deceased.

They are appealing to members of the public who may have noticed suspicious activity in the hours leading up to the death to contact them. You can contact gardaí in Togher on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

With reporting from Niall O’Connor

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

