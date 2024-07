NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A windsurfer on Portmarnock beach in Dublin earlier today. Leah Farrell Leah Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

Tens of thousands of British Muslims in Trafalgar Square in London commemorate the martyrdom of Hussain grandson of the prophet Mohammed, on what is known as Ashura, the tenth day in Arabic. Alamy Live News Alamy Live News

#THE EU: Ursula von der Leyen was re-elected as European Commission president after vote by MEPs.

#UK: UK citizens ‘failed’ by pandemic planning, the first Covid-19 inquiry report for the country found.

#GAZA: Amnesty International called on Israel to end its torture and indefinite detention of Palestinians from Gaza.

PARTING SHOT

A manuscript that was written in St Canice’s Cathedral in Kilkenny in the 14th Century is being returned so that it can go on display.

The book’s homecoming is happening tomorrow and it will go on public display from Monday.

The Red Book has survived wars and plagues and will be part of a new year-long exhibition that offers a glimpse into the life of ordinary citizens through the lens of Bishop Richard de Ledrede.

It also includes a letter from King Edward III expressing concern that noble Englishmen in Ireland had “gone native”.