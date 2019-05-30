Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Three women, all aged in their 70s, were killed in a traffic collision in Limerick
- A full Euro recount was ordered for Ireland South - here’s how it will work
- Permanent TSB was fined a record €21 million for regulatory breaches affecting tracker mortgage customers
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the previous Public Accounts Committee did treat some witnesses “very badly”, including former Rehab CEO Angela Kerins
- US President Donald Trump said he will meet with “a lot of the Irish officials” when he visits Doonbeg next week
- Lawyers for a convicted child rapist have told a High Court judge that rape victims are subject to criminal prosecution if they publish their own identity
- 137 designated bathing water locations met EU minimum standards last year.
WORLD
#NETANYAHU: Israel’s parliament has voted to hold new elections only months after their last elections in April.
#DANUBE: Seven South Korean tourists have died and 21 others are missing after a sightseeing boat capsized and sank on the Danube in Budapest.
#MUELLER TIME AGAIN: President Donald Trump briefly stated that Russia helped him win the US presidency in the 2016 election – before retracting himself to launch an attack on Robert Mueller.
#RIP: At least 21 people are dead after a semi-truck and a bus carrying passengers back from a pilgrimage to a Catholic shrine crashed and burst into flames in eastern Mexico.
PARTING SHOT
Add this to the neverending list of Brexit contradictions:
“If Labour members went public with how they voted at the EU Parliament elections last week, the party would have to kick out 41% of its membership. While 45% of Labour members voted backed the party last week, another 19% went Green, and 15% went Lib Dem,” according to YouGov.
Spin doctor Alastair Campbell was kicked out of the party for voting Lib Dem.
