Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 30 May, 2019
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

A recount in Ireland South, Permanent TSB hit with a massive Central Bank fine, and Trump’s Ireland visit.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 30 May 2019, 9:00 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Cadbury Inventor competition Callum Clogher, a 17-year-old from Roscommon, visits the Cadbury Innovation Kitchen in Bournville, Birmingham. Source: David Parry

  • Three women, all aged in their 70s, were killed in a traffic collision in Limerick
  • A full Euro recount was ordered for Ireland South - here’s how it will work
  • Permanent TSB was fined a record €21 million for regulatory breaches affecting tracker mortgage customers
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that the previous Public Accounts Committee did treat some witnesses “very badly”, including former Rehab CEO Angela Kerins
  • US President Donald Trump said he will meet with “a lot of the Irish officials” when he visits Doonbeg next week
  • Lawyers for a convicted child rapist have told a High Court judge that rape victims are subject to criminal prosecution if they publish their own identity
  • 137 designated bathing water locations met EU minimum standards last year.

WORLD

Edinburgh College of Art degree show preview Sculpture student Gabrielle Gillott is surrounded by her bunker installation titled Safe Haven at the Edinburgh College of Art degree show. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

#NETANYAHU: Israel’s parliament has voted to hold new elections only months after their last elections in April.

#DANUBE: Seven South Korean tourists have died and 21 others are missing after a sightseeing boat capsized and sank on the Danube in Budapest.

#MUELLER TIME AGAIN: President Donald Trump briefly stated that Russia helped him win the US presidency in the 2016 election – before retracting himself to launch an attack on Robert Mueller.

#RIP: At least 21 people are dead after a semi-truck and a bus carrying passengers back from a pilgrimage to a Catholic shrine crashed and burst into flames in eastern Mexico.

PARTING SHOT

Add this to the neverending list of Brexit contradictions:

“If Labour members went public with how they voted at the EU Parliament elections last week, the party would have to kick out 41% of its membership. While 45% of Labour members voted backed the party last week, another 19% went Green, and 15% went Lib Dem,” according to YouGov.

Spin doctor Alastair Campbell was kicked out of the party for voting Lib Dem.

