This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 30 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar says that Angela Kerins was 'badly treated' by the PAC

“Notwithstanding all the issues around Ms Kerins’ salary, I think she was badly treated,” Varadkar told the Dáil committees’ chairs.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 30 May 2019, 5:50 PM
1 hour ago 3,473 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4662079
Image: Oireachtas TV
Image: Oireachtas TV

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said that the previous Public Accounts Committee (PAC) did treat some witnesses “very badly”, and that Angela Kerins was “badly treated”.

“Notwithstanding all the issues around Ms Kerins’ salary, I think she was badly treated in the way that she was treated by the previous PAC,” he told a Dáil committee today.

Yesterday, the Supreme Court found that the PAC had “acted unlawfully” in its questioning of former Rehab CEO Angela Kerins, who had sought damages from committee for distress, public humiliation, and the loss of her career following her appearance before the committee in February 2014.

After the High Court ruled in 2017 that the judiciary didn’t have the jurisdiction to intervene in the case due to Dáil privilege, the Supreme Court overturned that ruling earlier this year saying that the courts could adjudicate on its behaviour, on the basis that the PAC had acted “significantly outside its remit” in this case. 

This ruling raised concerns among politicians that the threat of the judiciary may hamper their attempts to call or question key witnesses; this debate was heightened following the appearance of the FAI and John Delaney before the Oireachtas Sports Committee.

Repeating comments that he made previously, Varadkar said that he had campaigned and voted in favour of giving parliamentary committees more powers to investigate in the 2014 referendum on the subject, but said that he was glad that the public had voted against the proposals:

“There’s one referendum that I voted for that I’m glad got defeated, and that was the one that would have given parliament the power to carry out Oireachtas inquiries and make findings of fact against people. I voted for that and as part of the government proposed it, and I’m glad the people in their wisdom refused it.”

“Because ultimately we are politicians. We need votes to stay in our jobs, and we’re driven by news cycles. And if you’re going to act in a judicial way, and make judgements on individuals, well then you have to do it in a fair way, you have to listen to all of the evidence, and not comment on it until you’ve heard all the evidence, then come to your conclusions.”

Among those who have criticised the behaviour of some members of the PAC are former HSE general director Tony O’Brien, and the chair of the health committee Dr Michael Harty. O’Brien accused the PAC of being “a kangaroo court”, and said some members used it to make statements instead of asking witnesses questions in order to get to the heart of a particular issue.

“I really think that’s one of those areas where the people were right,” Varadkar says of the referendum result. “We should maintain the separation between the judiciary who can make findings of fact and against individuals; and us as politicians who really probably shouldn’t go into that space.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie