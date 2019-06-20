Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The first image of sea lion pups born at Dublin Zoo in the last week were released today.

An pilot association said some female pilots have to choose between quitting their jobs or terminating their pregnancies because they may not have a job when they return.

A boy who was not involved in the murder of Ana Kriegel has been wrongly identified online as one of her killers, the Central Criminal Court heard today.

The days of self-regulation online "are over", according to Tánaiste Simon Coveney who admitted today more action is needed to ensure children are safe online.

Armed Gardaí have been patrolling Longford town's streets as a preventative measure after fights have been breaking out in the middle of the day for several weeks.

Social networking site LinkedIn has announced it will create 800 new jobs as part of an expansion of its Dublin operation.

THE WORLD

Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson Source: Yui Mok

#TORIES: Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt are the last remaining candidates who will go forward to contest the Conservative Party leadership.

#IRAN: The US Pentagon has confirmed that Iranian forces shot down a US naval surveillance drone but has insisted the aircraft was in international air space, not that of Iran.

#ADIDAS: German sportswear giant Adidas has lost a legal battle to trademark its ‘three stripe’ motif in the EU, as a court ruled the design was not distinctive enough to deserve protection.

PARTING SHOT



It has received glowing reviews so far, but the miniseries Good Omens, about demons and angels coming together to stop an imminent apocalypse, hasn’t tickled everyone’s fancy.

A group of more than 20,000 people has signed a petition calling on Netflix to cancel the show because it apparently makes light of the distinction between good and evil.

The show, however, is made by, and airs on, Amazon Prime. Awkward!

Writers and stars of the show at a launch event in May. Source: PA Wire/PA Images