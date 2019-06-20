This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 20 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Job security for female pilots, keeping children safe online, and Downing Street… Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 20 Jun 2019, 8:55 PM
23 minutes ago 910 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4691517

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

sealions2 The first image of sea lion pups born at Dublin Zoo in the last week were released today.

  • An pilot association said some female pilots have to choose between quitting their jobs or terminating their pregnancies because they may not have a job when they return. 
  • A boy who was not involved in the murder of Ana Kriegel has been wrongly identified online as one of her killers, the Central Criminal Court heard today.
  • The days of self-regulation online “are over”, according to Tánaiste Simon Coveney who admitted today more action is needed to ensure children are safe online.
  • Armed Gardaí have been patrolling Longford town’s streets as a preventative measure after fights have been breaking out in the middle of the day for several weeks.
  • Social networking site LinkedIn has announced it will create 800 new jobs as part of an expansion of its Dublin operation.

THE WORLD 

Tory leadership race Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson Source: Yui Mok

#TORIES: Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt are the last remaining candidates who will go forward to contest the Conservative Party leadership.

#IRAN: The US Pentagon has confirmed that Iranian forces shot down a US naval surveillance drone but has insisted the aircraft was in international air space, not that of Iran.

#ADIDAS: German sportswear giant Adidas has lost a legal battle to trademark its ‘three stripe’ motif in the EU, as a court ruled the design was not distinctive enough to deserve protection.

PARTING SHOT

It has received glowing reviews so far, but the miniseries Good Omens, about demons and angels coming together to stop an imminent apocalypse, hasn’t tickled everyone’s fancy. 

A group of more than 20,000 people has signed a petition calling on Netflix to cancel the show because it apparently makes light of the distinction between good and evil. 

The show, however, is made by, and airs on, Amazon Prime. Awkward!

Good Omens premiere - London Writers and stars of the show at a launch event in May. Source: PA Wire/PA Images

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie