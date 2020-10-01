Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Lord Mayor of Dublin, Hazel Chu at the official unveiling of ‘Cara’, a statue of a female runner representing all women participating in the VHI Virtual Women’s Mini Marathon. Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) recommended new restrictions nationwide on household visitors as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

as Covid-19 cases continue to rise. NPHET also confirmed 442 new cases of Covid-19 today with four more deaths reported.

of Covid-19 today with four more deaths reported. A report into the attendance of Supreme Court Judge Seamus Woulfe at a golf dinner in Galway in August found that his resignation would be “unjust and disproportionate”.

at a golf dinner in Galway in August found that his resignation would be “unjust and disproportionate”. Christy Kinahan senior faces extradition from Dubai if he does not appear in a Spanish court to face his passport fraud trial, a Spanish judicial source said.

senior faces extradition from Dubai if he does not appear in a Spanish court to face his passport fraud trial, a Spanish judicial source said. Polymetrika International – the company that developed the calculated Leaving Certificate code – was paid an additional €91,500 above the agreed cost as €1,100 was charged for any additional days outside the contract.

– was paid an additional €91,500 above the agreed cost as €1,100 was charged for any additional days outside the contract. Former RTÉ producer Kieran Creaven has been charged with 17 child abuse offences in Ireland and outside the State.

Kieran Creaven has been charged with 17 child abuse offences in Ireland and outside the State. Ireland’s Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan will return to work next week and is expected to resume his duties from Monday.

THE WORLD

A northern bottlenose whale near HMNB Clyde at Faslane in the Gare Loch. Rescuers from British Divers Marine Life Rescue Medics (BDMLR) are using boats in an attempt to herd a pod of northern bottlenose whales out of Loch Long amid concern over the potential impact from Exercise Joint Warrior, a major international military exercise planned for the area, as whales are particularly sensitive to underwater sounds. Source: PA

#HONG KONG: Police arrested at least 60 people on suspicion of unauthorised assembly on China’s National Day holiday after crowds gathered on the streets of a popular shopping district chanting pro-democracy slogans.

#LONDON: Black people are at almost twice the risk of dying from Covid-19 than white people, a new study commissioned by London Mayor Sadiq Khan has found.

#UNITED STATES: Democrat Joe Biden branded election rival Donald Trump a “national embarrassment” for failing to explicitly denounce white supremacist groups, as the president moved to quell the storm sparked by his remarks on the debate stage.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Former Chief Justice Susan Denham today published her report into Supreme Court Judge Seamus Woulfe’s attendance at the infamous Golfgate dinner in Co Galway in August.

Our reporter Garreth MacNamee has you covered in his report on its findings.