Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#UKRAINE Russia will annex four regions that its troops occupy at a grand ceremony in the Kremlin tomorrow, Moscow said, after President Vladimir Putin threatened he could use nuclear weapons to defend the territories.
#BRITAIN The queen’s death certificate, released today by National Records of Scotland, has shown that the late monarch died at 3.10pm on 8 September of “old age”.
#RIP Coolio, the US rapper best known for the chart-topping 1995 song “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died. He was 59 years old.
#NORD STREAM A fourth leak has been detected in undersea pipelines running from Russia to Europe, according to the Swedish Coast Guard, after several explosions were reported earlier this week in suspected sabotage, causing huge gas leaks.
Digital artwork of campaigner Vicky Phelan has been projected on to the front of the GPO ahead of the launch of a feature documentary about her life.
The image of the Limerick mother-of-two appeared on the front of one of Dublin’s most famous buildings ahead of the release of Vicky in cinemas next week.
Phelan grabbed the attention of the Irish public after bringing a High Court case over how her cervical smears were handled, which ultimately prompted a series of reviews of Ireland’s cervical cancer screening programme CervicalCheck.
With additional reporting from PA
