Thursday 29 September 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Jamie McCarron Thursday 29 Sep 2022, 9:17 PM
1 hour ago 2,226 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5880262

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

DxrceaIWkAEpEV3 Micheál Martin and Colm Eastwood shaking hands when the partnership was announced in 2019. Source: Fianna Fáíl

  • A report into the mishandling of 999 calls revealed how allegations of serious sexual assaults and abuse were not investigated. 
  • Bank of Ireland has been hit with a record €100,520,000 fine by the Central Bank for its role in the tracker mortgage controversy.
  • A former treasurer of Crossmaglen Rangers GAA club today pleaded guilty to a litany of sex crimes against young boys dating back over three decades.
  • Tánaiste Leo Varadkar told the Dáil this morning that the December to March moratorium on the disconnection of utilities due to non-payment does not extend to customers using pay as you go meters.
  • Fianna Fáil leader Michaeál Martin said he will continue to work with the SDLP despite reports the two parties had axed their three-year partnership.
  • A man has been arrested after he allegedly rammed up to five Garda vehicles with a van in Co Cork last night.
  • An eight-year-old child and her mother remain in critical condition this morning after a violent incident occurred at a house in Clare on Tuesday morning.
  • Tánaiste Leo Varadkar says the government is “open” to including a non-binary option in the next census form.

INTERNATIONAL

coolio Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#UKRAINE Russia will annex four regions that its troops occupy at a grand ceremony in the Kremlin tomorrow, Moscow said, after President Vladimir Putin threatened he could use nuclear weapons to defend the territories.

#BRITAIN The queen’s death certificate, released today by National Records of Scotland, has shown that the late monarch died at 3.10pm on 8 September of “old age”.

#RIP Coolio, the US rapper best known for the chart-topping 1995 song “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died. He was 59 years old.

#NORD STREAM A fourth leak  has been detected in undersea pipelines running from Russia to Europe, according to the Swedish Coast Guard, after several explosions were reported earlier this week in suspected sabotage, causing huge gas leaks.

PARTING SHOT 

featureimage

Digital artwork of campaigner Vicky Phelan has been projected on to the front of the GPO ahead of the launch of a feature documentary about her life.

The image of the Limerick mother-of-two appeared on the front of one of Dublin’s most famous buildings ahead of the release of Vicky in cinemas next week.

Phelan grabbed the attention of the Irish public after bringing a High Court case over how her cervical smears were handled, which ultimately prompted a series of reviews of Ireland’s cervical cancer screening programme CervicalCheck.

With additional reporting from PA

 

