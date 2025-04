NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Public Expenditure Minister Jack Chambers at a press conference about Exchequer returns RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A young Palestinian girl who was injured in an Israeli airstrike is brought for a treatment at the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City Alamy Alamy

#NETANYANU Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Budapest this morning following an invitation from Hungary’s Premier Victor Orban, despite an outstanding arrest warrant for his arrest from the International Criminal Court.

#TARIFFS ON PENGUINS Trump has announced new “reciprocal” tariffs of 10% on a small collection of Antarctic islands that are not inhabited by humans, as part of a sweeping announcement to “make America wealthy again”.

#ADOLESCENCE Counterterrorism police in London have urged parents in the UK’s capital city to be aware of signs their children may be vulnerable to radicalisation and violent extremism, after the acclaimed television series Adolescence sparked a debate on the subject in recent weeks.

PARTING SHOT

Clare Keogh Clare Keogh

Pictured above is Cork International Choral Festival artistic director Peter Stobart with members of The Wilcollane Singers, a female voice choir under the direction of Anne Dunphy.

Today they attended the launch of Cork International Choral Festival’s 70th anniversary programme.

The city of Cork will come alive with song this May bank holiday weekend, as the Cork International Choral Festival returns from 30 April to 4 May 2025.

Choirs from across Ireland and the world will come to perform in over 90 venues throughout Cork city and county.