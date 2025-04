ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu arrived in Budapest this morning following an invitation from Hungary’s Premier Victor Orban, despite an outstanding arrest warrant for his arrest from the International Criminal Court.

It is Netanyahu’s first visit to Europe since 2023 and Orban has promised not to arrest Netanyahu, who is wanted for war crimes allegedly committed during Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip in Palestine, which has killed at more than 50,000 people and reduced most of the territory to rubble.

The two prime ministers are set to hold a joint press conference later this morning.

In May of last year, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu, his then defence minister Yoav Gallant and three Hamas leaders who have since been killed.

ICC prosecutor Karim Khan said at the time that the charges against Netanyahu included “causing extermination, causing starvation as a method of war, including the denial of humanitarian relief supplies” and “deliberately targeting civilians in conflict”.

Khan said that Israel has “intentionally and systemically deprived the civilian population in all parts of Gaza of objects indispensable to human survival”.

The State of Israel also stands accused of genocide against the Palestinian people of Gaza in a case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) brought by South Africa.

While the ICC deals with individuals, the ICJ – the top UN court – deals with disputes between states. Both are based in The Hague, Netherlands.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban extended an invitation to Netanyahu last November, a day after the ICC issued the arrest warrant, saying the court’s decision “intervenes in an ongoing conflict… for political purposes”.

After Orban invited him, Netanyahu responded by thanking his counterpart for showing “moral clarity”.

“Welcome to Budapest, Benjamin Netanyahu!” wrote Hungary’s Defence Minister Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky on Facebook as Netanyahu began his visit, and after greeting him at the airport in Budapest.

Advertisement

Signatories to the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC, are legally obligated to arrest people wanted by the court.

But Israel’s ally Germany has already said it would not arrest Netanyahu if he arrived there and there have been other recent examples of countries disregarding their obligations to arrest people wanted for war crimes.

Mongolia ignored an ICC warrant last year when it welcomed Russian President Vladimir Putin for a state visit.

Putin is accused of war crimes for the alleged illegal deportation of thousands of Ukrainian children since the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.

ICC spokesman Fadi El-Abdallah said “it is not for states to unilaterally determine the soundness of the court’s legal decisions”.

Hungary signed the Rome Statute in 1999 and ratified it two years later during Orban’s first term in office.

The ICC, set up in 2002, has no police of its own and relies on the cooperation of its 125 member states to carry out any arrest warrants.

However, Budapest has not put the legally affirmed the associated convention for constitutional reasons and therefore asserts it is not obliged to comply with the decisions of the ICC.

Hungary has also repeatedly floated the idea of leaving the ICC – like Burundi and the Philippines - and has already decided to do so, Radio Free Europe reported yesterday, citing diplomatic sources.

Netanyahu’s trip comes as he faces increasing pressure over his government’s attempts to replace both the domestic security chief and attorney general, while expanding the power of politicians over the appointment of judges.

The Israeli prime minister also testified in a probe involving alleged payments from Qatar to some of his senior staff after two of his aides were arrested.

With reporting from AFP