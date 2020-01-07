Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

BT young scientists at the 2020 exhibition in the RDS. Source: LEAH FARRELL

WORLD

Source: AAP/PA Images

#IKEA Swedish furniture giant Ikea has agreed to pay $46 million (€41 million) to the parents of a 2-year-old boy who died of injuries sustained when a 32-kilogram recalled dresser tipped over onto him, the family’s lawyers said today.

#METOO A New York judge has threatened to jail Harvey Weinstein for using his mobile phone in court.

#CRISIS Shocking and upsetting images of the devastation Australia’s bushfire is wreaking on its native wildlife are continuing to emerge.

Parting Shot

Irish actors Saoirse Ronan and Jessie Buckley have been nominated for BAFTA awards.

A total of 39 feature films received nominations. Joker received 11 nominations and there were 10 nominations for the Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.