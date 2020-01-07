This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Broadcaster Marian Finucane is laid to rest, the Government cancels the contentious RIC event, and Weinstein is up in court – It’s The Fix.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 7 Jan 2020, 8:58 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

001 BT Young Scientist BT young scientists at the 2020 exhibition in the RDS. Source: LEAH FARRELL

WORLD 

kangaroo-island-bushfires Source: AAP/PA Images

#IKEA Swedish furniture giant Ikea has agreed to pay $46 million (€41 million) to the parents of a 2-year-old boy who died of injuries sustained when a 32-kilogram recalled dresser tipped over onto him, the family’s lawyers said today. 

#METOO A New York judge has threatened to jail Harvey Weinstein for using his mobile phone in court. 

#CRISIS Shocking and upsetting images of the devastation Australia’s bushfire is wreaking on its native wildlife are continuing to emerge.

Parting Shot

Irish actors Saoirse Ronan and Jessie Buckley have been nominated for BAFTA awards.

A total of 39 feature films received nominations. Joker received 11 nominations and there were 10 nominations for the Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Conor McCrave
