Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today's news.
IRELAND
- The Government has decided to cancel the commemoration for those who served in the Royal Irish Constabulary and the Dublin Metropolitan Police prior to Irish independence which was due to take place on 17 January.
- The funeral of Irish broadcasting legend Marian Finucane took place in Kill, Co Kildare today.
- Naval divers have joined the search operation for missing fisherman Willie Whelan at Kilmore Quay, Co Wexford.
- More than 200,000 people are set to receive increases in their social welfare payments from this week on, as part of new measures announced in Budget 2020.
- Tributes have been paid to RTÉ broadcaster Larry Gogan, who has died aged 85.
- Gardaí have arrested a man following an attempted abduction incident in Dublin yesterday morning.
- The amount of rent arrears tenants of council housing in Dublin city has risen by over €4m to almost €33m during 2019 with 25 households now owing the local authority at least €27,000 each.
WORLD
#IKEA Swedish furniture giant Ikea has agreed to pay $46 million (€41 million) to the parents of a 2-year-old boy who died of injuries sustained when a 32-kilogram recalled dresser tipped over onto him, the family’s lawyers said today.
#METOO A New York judge has threatened to jail Harvey Weinstein for using his mobile phone in court.
#CRISIS Shocking and upsetting images of the devastation Australia’s bushfire is wreaking on its native wildlife are continuing to emerge.
Parting Shot
Irish actors Saoirse Ronan and Jessie Buckley have been nominated for BAFTA awards.
A total of 39 feature films received nominations. Joker received 11 nominations and there were 10 nominations for the Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
