Tuesday 31 March, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

From the Seanad elections to the latest homeless figures, here’s a round up of today’s news.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 31 Mar 2020, 8:54 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND 

78 Coronavirus Dublin Source: RollingNews.ie

  • 17 more deaths and 325 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Ireland
  • The number of people who were in emergency homeless accommodation in February fell by 123 people to 10,148
  • Construction on the new National Children’s Hospital at St James’ has ceased
  • Three former TDs have been elected to the Seanad
  • Family members can still attend funerals, the government said, as long as “social distancing rules are respected”
  • Ireland’s ambassador to the US has urged those on J1 visas to return home
  • Tens of thousands of people across the country will receive the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment into their bank accounts from today
  • Feed The Heroes, a grassroots fundraising effort to provide frontline healthcare workers with nutritious meals, has raised over €550,000 in just two weeks. 

WORLD

coronavirus A herd of goats take advantage of quiet streets in Llandudno, north Wales. Source: Peter Byrne via PA

#THE LANCET: A study of over 70,000 cases of Covid-19 in China has determined a death rate from the virus at 1.38%, lower than previous estimates.

#SPAIN: Spain has hit a new record with 849 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours today, although health chiefs said the rate of new infections was continuing its downward trend.

#HELP: US President Donald Trump said the United States will send medical equipment for combating the coronavirus pandemic to Italy, and later to France and Spain.

#UK: Security experts have voiced concerns after Boris Johnson tweeted a picture of a virtual Cabinet meeting which included personal details. 

PARTING SHOT

Today, someone sent a funny tweet suggesting that Larry, the famous 10 Downing Street cat, might be the only one left standing to give press briefings for the British government.

Well – ask, and ye shall receive.

Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

