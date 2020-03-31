Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- 17 more deaths and 325 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed in Ireland
- The number of people who were in emergency homeless accommodation in February fell by 123 people to 10,148
- Construction on the new National Children’s Hospital at St James’ has ceased
- Three former TDs have been elected to the Seanad
- Family members can still attend funerals, the government said, as long as “social distancing rules are respected”
- Ireland’s ambassador to the US has urged those on J1 visas to return home
- Tens of thousands of people across the country will receive the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment into their bank accounts from today
- Feed The Heroes, a grassroots fundraising effort to provide frontline healthcare workers with nutritious meals, has raised over €550,000 in just two weeks.
WORLD
#THE LANCET: A study of over 70,000 cases of Covid-19 in China has determined a death rate from the virus at 1.38%, lower than previous estimates.
#SPAIN: Spain has hit a new record with 849 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours today, although health chiefs said the rate of new infections was continuing its downward trend.
#HELP: US President Donald Trump said the United States will send medical equipment for combating the coronavirus pandemic to Italy, and later to France and Spain.
#UK: Security experts have voiced concerns after Boris Johnson tweeted a picture of a virtual Cabinet meeting which included personal details.
PARTING SHOT
Today, someone sent a funny tweet suggesting that Larry, the famous 10 Downing Street cat, might be the only one left standing to give press briefings for the British government.
Well – ask, and ye shall receive.
